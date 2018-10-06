back
Interview with Julie Garnier on indigenous peoples and biodiversity
80% of the richest ecosystems on Earth are inhabited by indigenous peoples. Julie Garnier, co-founder of the NGO Odyssey Conservation Trust, is helping them protect this biodiversity.
10/06/2018 2:31 PMupdated: 06/26/2019 2:06 PM
- 144.0k
- 1.2k
- 23
20 comments
Karim I.10/29/2018 17:35
Nice of you, dear!!!!!!!
Phillip S.10/27/2018 22:51
Real guardians of biodiversity.
Malek B.10/26/2018 19:13
Keep far from them . They doesn't need help. If you'll start help them , it will be the start of the end
Anton O.10/21/2018 18:10
Once developed / white poeples start to educate and stimulate the breeding, it's quickly becoming a irreversible disaster
Ariani S.10/19/2018 08:08
Biodiversity in developed world is so decimated, leaving only 20% of world’s. Yet the arrogance in forcing the remaining biodiveristy in indigenous people’s hand be managed in a certain way.
Louiz B.10/18/2018 05:57
Thanks,thé globe should bé préserved otherwise it Will not resist for a long période.of Time.
Najing J.10/15/2018 14:52
True
Hayabusa T.10/15/2018 10:41
White Europeans step back..!!!! Colonial Age is over
Omar S.10/14/2018 20:26
سبحا ن الله
Bizerte A.10/14/2018 09:32
Wild life age is having a limit you cannot cross your limit age
Kanak K.10/12/2018 17:12
How right you are ! Hope concerned guys understand you !
Amos W.10/11/2018 13:53
If an area that still has" indigenous " people that means it has not been developed...because if it had been developed for a long period of time then the people would have integrated . So it's not so much that the natives have protected it ; it more to do will development not having destroyed it .
Jim L.10/11/2018 12:03
The natural forests are being destroyed by the natives . Overpopulation is driving them to gain financially by changing the forest structure. Birth control will help in maintaining the natural eco systems.
Robert F.10/09/2018 07:45
Leave them alone, tell me one thing in nature that humans have "improved" that is better for it. Their poverty is only gauged on what others think.
Cosima B.10/08/2018 16:42
Bravo !!!
Mohamed R.10/08/2018 13:53
Gratefully....
Rubin A.10/07/2018 16:01
Lailahaaiallah Subhanallah
Allison L.10/07/2018 13:58
,
Maëlle G.10/07/2018 11:14
c’est la fondation de vos sacs boliviens 😊
Natacha W.10/06/2018 15:24
Congrats on the beautiful work you are doing for Communities and our ecosystems XX