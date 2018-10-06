back

Interview with Julie Garnier on indigenous peoples and biodiversity

80% of the richest ecosystems on Earth are inhabited by indigenous peoples. Julie Garnier, co-founder of the NGO Odyssey Conservation Trust, is helping them protect this biodiversity.

10/06/2018 2:31 PMupdated: 06/26/2019 2:06 PM
  • 144.0k
  • 23

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

20 comments

  • Karim I.
    10/29/2018 17:35

    Nice of you, dear!!!!!!!

  • Phillip S.
    10/27/2018 22:51

    Real guardians of biodiversity.

  • Malek B.
    10/26/2018 19:13

    Keep far from them . They doesn't need help. If you'll start help them , it will be the start of the end

  • Anton O.
    10/21/2018 18:10

    Once developed / white poeples start to educate and stimulate the breeding, it's quickly becoming a irreversible disaster

  • Ariani S.
    10/19/2018 08:08

    Biodiversity in developed world is so decimated, leaving only 20% of world’s. Yet the arrogance in forcing the remaining biodiveristy in indigenous people’s hand be managed in a certain way.

  • Louiz B.
    10/18/2018 05:57

    Thanks,thé globe should bé préserved otherwise it Will not resist for a long période.of Time.

  • Najing J.
    10/15/2018 14:52

    True

  • Hayabusa T.
    10/15/2018 10:41

    White Europeans step back..!!!! Colonial Age is over

  • Omar S.
    10/14/2018 20:26

    سبحا ن الله

  • Bizerte A.
    10/14/2018 09:32

    Wild life age is having a limit you cannot cross your limit age

  • Kanak K.
    10/12/2018 17:12

    How right you are ! Hope concerned guys understand you !

  • Amos W.
    10/11/2018 13:53

    If an area that still has" indigenous " people that means it has not been developed...because if it had been developed for a long period of time then the people would have integrated . So it's not so much that the natives have protected it ; it more to do will development not having destroyed it .

  • Jim L.
    10/11/2018 12:03

    The natural forests are being destroyed by the natives . Overpopulation is driving them to gain financially by changing the forest structure. Birth control will help in maintaining the natural eco systems.

  • Robert F.
    10/09/2018 07:45

    Leave them alone, tell me one thing in nature that humans have "improved" that is better for it. Their poverty is only gauged on what others think.

  • Cosima B.
    10/08/2018 16:42

    Bravo !!!

  • Mohamed R.
    10/08/2018 13:53

    Gratefully....

  • Rubin A.
    10/07/2018 16:01

    Lailahaaiallah Subhanallah

  • Allison L.
    10/07/2018 13:58

    ,

  • Maëlle G.
    10/07/2018 11:14

    c’est la fondation de vos sacs boliviens 😊

  • Natacha W.
    10/06/2018 15:24

    Congrats on the beautiful work you are doing for Communities and our ecosystems XX