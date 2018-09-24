back
Interview with Nicolas Blain about his fight for nature's rights
"Recognizing forests, rivers or glaciers' rights to live, regenerate, thrive and not be polluted" The rights of nature is what Nicolas Blain, jurist in international law, is fighting for.
09/24/2018 3:57 PMupdated: 06/26/2019 3:43 PM
10 comments
Daniel L.09/27/2018 16:28
Merci
Jose C.09/26/2018 19:31
Pero no se enoje besina
Omdhia Z.09/25/2018 22:49
Bravo
Lai G.09/25/2018 02:29
How do you not listen to this French eloquence.
Anne J.09/24/2018 22:03
Annalise Mylinda Jennings Pearce
Nuoc M.09/24/2018 20:30
lA naTurE a-T-elLe d droi
Candice M.09/24/2018 19:25
Matt Atchison
Claudia Z.09/24/2018 19:23
🍀
Sarah S.09/24/2018 18:56
I am delighted to watch this, man has no right to destroy mother nature, we must live in harmony rather than our constant bubble of self importance!
Jeeranun P.09/24/2018 18:08
A Great man, thank you.