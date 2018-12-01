back

Interview with Rajagopal P.V. on his fight for the environment

A global march from New Delhi to Geneva, cutting through 17 countries. It's called "Jai Jagat 2020" and it's activist Rajagopal P.V.'s next move for a fairer world. He told Brut about it.

12/01/2018 11:03 AM

2 comments

  • Ema P.
    12/04/2018 18:58

    😉

  • Christine V.
    12/02/2018 11:45

    Rajagopal a peut être une idée plus significative que nos gilets...même si notre culture de la raclée,nous va plus droit au coeur que les marches non violentes à travers la planète...On risquerait d'y voir les choses d'un autre point de vue...Mais on ne veut ça,à aucun prix...