Iranian man killed over sexuality

He was leaving Iran to seek asylum in Europe. Days before his departure, his family found out he was gay and allegedly killed him. Honor killings are happening around the globe and people are speaking out and demanding justice.

05/18/2021 4:58 PM
6 comments

  • John S.
    11 minutes

    Barbarians .

  • Sandra N.
    16 minutes

    Sick how can you just behead your own child / family member because he's/ she is gay R.I.P beautiful young man shame on family sorry there sick people not that young man

  • Jesse Q.
    23 minutes

    May you RIP ! ❤

  • Taylor N.
    26 minutes

    His family accepted him, it was the extended family that targeted him. It also wasn’t an “honor” killing

  • Della D.
    27 minutes

    If Only All these people decide to channel their hate towards issues like Rape and injustice... The world would be a better place... But no your sexual preference is what bugs them

  • Mark L.
    30 minutes

    How do people care SO much to the point of this kind of hatred?

