Iranian man killed over sexuality
He was leaving Iran to seek asylum in Europe. Days before his departure, his family found out he was gay and allegedly killed him. Honor killings are happening around the globe and people are speaking out and demanding justice.
05/18/2021 4:58 PM
6 comments
John S.11 minutes
Barbarians .
Sandra N.16 minutes
Sick how can you just behead your own child / family member because he's/ she is gay R.I.P beautiful young man shame on family sorry there sick people not that young man
Jesse Q.23 minutes
May you RIP ! ❤
Taylor N.26 minutes
His family accepted him, it was the extended family that targeted him. It also wasn’t an “honor” killing
Della D.27 minutes
If Only All these people decide to channel their hate towards issues like Rape and injustice... The world would be a better place... But no your sexual preference is what bugs them
Mark L.30 minutes
How do people care SO much to the point of this kind of hatred?