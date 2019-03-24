back
Is A College Coach Your State's Highest-Paid Public Employee?
It's #MarchMadness time again — which often reignites the debate over money and college athletics. A lot of the debate centers around coaches salaries — which more often than not, have made them highly-paid state employees. 😮
03/24/2019 6:01 PMupdated: 03/25/2019 1:17 PM
20 comments
Ismail M.03/31/2019 15:39
عطا ا.03/31/2019 02:54
Fatjon L.03/31/2019 01:06
Fatjon L.03/31/2019 01:05
Fatjon L.03/31/2019 01:05
Shah K.03/31/2019 00:55
Marcelo F.03/30/2019 03:31
Amr G.03/29/2019 07:57
Wassim O.03/28/2019 23:42
Rodrigo Q.03/28/2019 21:07
Mark M.03/27/2019 04:14
If i were a young NBA caliber athlete. Where would I choose to play? A: in a billion dollar amateur collegial league for free, while some A-hole millionaire old white dude shouts at me. OR! B: would i go pro and get paid millions. Hmmm!? What difficult decision that would be. Lol 😂
Bryan H.03/26/2019 23:38
Martin T.03/25/2019 13:44
Omama I.03/25/2019 12:59
John B.03/25/2019 12:10
Audrey G.03/24/2019 20:03
Students often get to go to most games for free because a fee is literally automatically tacked on when we attend a university whether or not we even go to these games, we don’t have a choice.
Salvatrice M.03/24/2019 19:56
We just seem to put a very inappropriate value on cetain things in the US. Nothing is going to change that, but it is interesting to see what folks have no issue paying for versus what they value.
Lee S.03/24/2019 19:16
Coachs , teacher a select number of students how to play football, basketball and hockey. Classroom teachers teach the rest of the children ABC's math Etc etiquette, morals oh, how to treat each other, and a whole host of other things that I don't I can't rattle off. Teachers are the lowest paid employee. In the United States. I cannot see coaches making $1000000 a year at the high school level. Should be changed.
Britney N.03/24/2019 18:25
Karen Z.03/24/2019 18:03
How many of them are women??