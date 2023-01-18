Italy’s most-wanted Mafia boss Messina Denaro arrested in Sicily

Where was Messina Denaro arrested ?

Matteo Messina Denaro, a 60-year-old Sicilian, is considered to be the leader of the Cosa Nostra mafia group. In the past, he had been convicted in absentia for multiple crimes, including murder, and received a life sentence. Denaro was arrested inside an Italian private health clinic where he was receiving treatment for cancer under an assumed name. According to The Guardian, Denaro tried to escape his capture, but ultimately surrendered to police without resistance. After the mobster was arrested, residents of Palermo applauded in the streets.

The last known photo of Denaro was taken in the early 1990s. In recent years, several relatives of the mafia mobster have been arrested, including his sister. Denaro was reportedly "elected" to succeed Totò Riina, who was arrested in January 1993. Toto Riina was an Italian criminal and boss of the Sicilian Mafia. He was considered to be one of the most powerful and violent leaders of the organization, and was known as "The Beast." Riina was arrested in 1993 and was subsequently convicted of multiple murders and other crimes. He was serving multiple life sentences at the time of his death in 2017.

Cosa Nostra, also known as the Sicilian Mafia, is a criminal organization that originated in Sicily, Italy. The organization is involved in a wide range of criminal activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, racketeering, money laundering, and murder. Cosa Nostra is known for its strict code of silence, known as "omertà," which is used to protect its members and its illegal activities. The organization is also known for its strong organizational structure, with a clear hierarchy and a leader, also known as the "capo di tutti capi" (boss of all bosses). It's considered one of the most powerful and influential criminal organizations in the world.