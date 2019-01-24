back
Jane Goodall's talk at Davos
"We can grow a strong base of young people who will take their places, who will have different values, who will respect the environment" She is encouraging young people to resist the world leaders' environmental inaction. Here is activist Jane Goodall's message.
01/24/2019 5:39 PM
197 comments
Abdesslam H.05/29/2019 22:42
Lovely woman with her great work.
Dion M.05/03/2019 20:17
Oft' have I asked, if hope undisturbed remains, upon which doorstep hence doth hope live engrain'd? Virtue spoke, "Lay to forfeit slain, those upon whom truth is but nuanced pain. Seek those enriched, in arms sustain'd, that knoweth not defeat but plant seeds in rain: 'Tis from the womb that man may begin again."
Monika E.04/02/2019 14:06
I have admired this woman for as long as I can remember.
John F.03/21/2019 12:39
This is of great importance for our own health as well as the planet. We are forgetting things that make it worth it to be alive.
Margaret M.03/21/2019 09:46
Yes she is so right. We must sort out our beautiful world before politicians ruin everything. Our young people will be up for it, they are not afraid to challenge the powerful. We must help them.
Peggy H.03/21/2019 07:01
This lady had a beautiful message and so true about are world, thank for share 💜
Marine C.03/20/2019 08:36
😮
Cielito N.03/20/2019 05:55
" Sow a seed and plant a tree. Beneath its branches there will be all the nations gathered free" lines from the CISV song.
Leticia E.03/20/2019 03:09
I love this woman
Karen S.03/19/2019 21:21
that made me cry....what a precious gem...thank you Jane Goodall, for a lifetime of work x
Nondas S.03/19/2019 15:38
i am resistance !!!
Lily B.03/19/2019 09:59
wow
Gary C.03/19/2019 09:15
ABOVE ALL, EARTH FIRST
River M.03/19/2019 04:12
Totally agree! I credit my grandparents for my love of nature. Everday from my front window I see the beautiful Mt. Staurt Range and thus my grandparents are always here with me.
Maria A.03/18/2019 22:34
Here here
Asif M.03/18/2019 16:52
My internet divice not working properly
Saima M.03/18/2019 15:14
I love this woman
Mike S.03/18/2019 12:58
Good but demo crackers not the answer they pork bout it. Republicans will murder ya for it but ya have to constitute it which unfortunately is politics. These are brave but still weak leaders exiled Ike, Teddy, Lincoln but most banned of all is Christ.
Keith E.03/18/2019 02:53
A very smart lady making the simple things like getting back outside with our children. Fantastic message
Stacy M.03/18/2019 00:06
I agree