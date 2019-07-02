Japan Resumes Commercial Whaling
After 31 years, Japan has resumed commercial whaling. These are some of the first few images from the newly-legal practice.
Age Old Japanese Practice is Back
Japan has begun commercial slaughter of whales again — over 3 decades after halting the practice. ITV AFPTV Japan resumes commercial whaling after decades-long ban. The expeditions mark an end to Japan’s memorandum on commercial whaling after the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission (IWC). But did Japan ever stop killing for whale meat? The resumption of commercial whaling has been the strong wish of not only the people of Kushiro but all those in the Japanese whaling industry. The practice was banned by the IWC in 1986after some species were nearly driven to extinction. Yet Japan continued to hunt under a “scientific research” quota — and much of the meat was sold for profit.
Japan caught as many as 1,200 whales in 2005 in protected Antarctic waters based on data from the IWC. Whales have been hunted for meat in Japan for centuries. Whale meat was promoted as a key source of protein in the post-WWII years, and included in school lunches. But cheaper meats have led to a decline in demand. As the amount of whale meat in the market has decreased due to whaling regulation, there have been less opportunities for ordinary people to eat whale. Fishermen are afraid eating whale will disappear in Japan, so they want more people to eat whale.
Whale meat represented only about 0.1% of Japan’s total meat consumption in 2016 based on local government data and only about 300 people are directly involved with whaling. But whaling supporters include Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Liberal Democratic Party head Toshihiro Nikai. The government plans to provide as much as $47 million towards whaling in 2019, dismissing international outrage over its decision. According to WWF, six out of the 13 great whale species are classified as endangered, even after decades of protection.
Brut.
297 comments
Phillip R.09/01/2019 01:21
Beyond sad.
Mathumitha P.08/31/2019 19:56
Seriously 😳 why does japan have to kill all the one of kind creatures?👺 this commercial whaling should be banned
Thomas R.08/31/2019 02:24
Stop breeding and start feeding. Lots of other ways of protein intake.
Isiah L.08/30/2019 21:08
Whites angry but they do more damage to the world than any race has
Jethro D.08/30/2019 13:35
If there's anyone willing to pay well enough I would totally join an antiwhailing crew
Frank A.08/30/2019 02:57
Viciosos hijos de puta
Veronica R.08/30/2019 02:25
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooo😡🤬
Cody D.08/29/2019 19:40
If theres been a moratorium for 30 years, why would you still even call yourself a whaler? Let alone be sitting at the docks polishing up your harpoon every day just waiting for your old job to become legal again?! Jesus christ people. Move on. Get a new job.
Lucas B.08/29/2019 15:34
Looks like we gotta drop a nuke on you again japan god you never learn
Alixander Y.08/29/2019 15:20
Only white folks are complaining about something they don't own lol
Dawn D.08/28/2019 23:24
Very sad.
Sebastian M.08/28/2019 19:53
The biggest threat to the world is humans and always will be
Timothy W.08/28/2019 12:12
I love Japanese history and culture, it’s amazing to still see how they continue responsible and sustainable harvests of whales and dolphins.
Adam H.08/28/2019 04:31
f u japan.
Bruce L.08/27/2019 17:24
Why do they want to kills whales? We dont nees oil lamps anymore lol
Brennan S.08/27/2019 02:55
Who's going to regulate this and ensure the whales aren't over hunted?
Troy D.08/26/2019 16:51
Nuke
Jesse F.08/26/2019 15:00
Who cares
Brad M.08/26/2019 14:50
Can I book a hunt!???
Kevin B.08/26/2019 00:12
Money rules....