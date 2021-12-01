back

Japan: whale trapped for 3 weeks has died

⚠️Warning: Distressing images ⚠️ This whale was drowned after being trapped in fishing nets for weeks. The torture was caught on video.

01/12/2021 5:31 PM
  • New

10 comments

  • Jess B.
    6 minutes

    ENOUGH ALREADY!!! 🤬

  • Adrián M.
    8 minutes

    Really disturbing! Why the hell does Japan allow this

  • Patty G.
    18 minutes

    I'm all for hanging these scumbags by their Johnsons upside down underneath the water waiting for them to drown! I can't stand animal torture! These scumbags have absolutely no heart! When is the next Tsunami?

  • Andreas M.
    28 minutes

    Disgusting I hope karma slaps you in the face......

  • Milène W.
    36 minutes

    forever. They hunt and torture whales sharks, dolphins for ages now.

  • Ashley G.
    an hour

    This is sick. What the hell is wrong with people!?

  • Luka M.
    an hour

    Nuke the contry again, problem solved👏🏼

  • Lawrence W.
    an hour

    If only this would happen to these fishermen.

  • Caroline M.
    an hour

    This is one ship if it sank I wouldn’t shed a tear.

  • Cian B.
    an hour

    Scumbags

