Jason Momoa Addresses the U.N. on the Climate Crisis

The Iowan born actor delivers again

Speaking on behalf of island nations actor and native Hawaiian Jason Momoa delivered a searing speech on climate change to the U.N. Momoa isn’t a celebrity fad-jumper. He studied marine biology at Des Moines Area Community College and then went on to major in wildlife biology at Colorado State, athough he didn’t graduate. In August, he joined hundreds of protesters in Hawaii to rally against the proposed construction of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope at the top of Mauna Kea, the island’s tallest mountain, and which is considered sacred by some native Hawaiians.

He joked that he’d have to quit Aquaman 2, if he “got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land.” Momoa has always been motivated to show off his native pride. At the Aquaman premiere in 2018, he performed the haka to everyone’s delight. Momoa, who was born in Honolulu and grew up in Norwalk, talked in front of the UN's Small Islands Event, telling world leaders that they were failing at staving off climate change. He pointed the finger at humanity itself as "a disease that is infecting our planet." During his six-minute speech, Momoa called out politicians and corporations for being greed that has a long-term effect on the planet's well-being. Momoa said he was ashamed of world leaders who have yet to accept the Paris agreement.

The 2015 non-binding treaty aims to slow the rise of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, blamed for putting Earth on a dangerous warming path. The deal sets a target of limiting global warming by 2100 to “well below” 3.6 degrees F, as compared to pre-industrial levels. It calls for spending on adaptation and mitigation, with a focus on supporting less-developed countries and countries at or near sea level. Momoa has called out powerful elected officials as well others before and will continue to do so.

