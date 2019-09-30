Jason Momoa Addresses the U.N. on the Climate Crisis
Actor and native Hawaiian Jason Momoa delivered a passionate plea to the United Nations about the climate crisis — and how island nations are bearing the brunt of the damage.
The Iowan born actor delivers again
Speaking on behalf of island nations actor and native Hawaiian Jason Momoa delivered a searing speech on climate change to the U.N. Momoa isn’t a celebrity fad-jumper. He studied marine biology at Des Moines Area Community College and then went on to major in wildlife biology at Colorado State, athough he didn’t graduate. In August, he joined hundreds of protesters in Hawaii to rally against the proposed construction of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope at the top of Mauna Kea, the island’s tallest mountain, and which is considered sacred by some native Hawaiians.
He joked that he’d have to quit Aquaman 2, if he “got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land.” Momoa has always been motivated to show off his native pride. At the Aquaman premiere in 2018, he performed the haka to everyone’s delight. Momoa, who was born in Honolulu and grew up in Norwalk, talked in front of the UN's Small Islands Event, telling world leaders that they were failing at staving off climate change. He pointed the finger at humanity itself as "a disease that is infecting our planet." During his six-minute speech, Momoa called out politicians and corporations for being greed that has a long-term effect on the planet's well-being. Momoa said he was ashamed of world leaders who have yet to accept the Paris agreement.
The 2015 non-binding treaty aims to slow the rise of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, blamed for putting Earth on a dangerous warming path. The deal sets a target of limiting global warming by 2100 to “well below” 3.6 degrees F, as compared to pre-industrial levels. It calls for spending on adaptation and mitigation, with a focus on supporting less-developed countries and countries at or near sea level. Momoa has called out powerful elected officials as well others before and will continue to do so.
Brut.
- 890.4k
- 4.8k
- 598
449 comments
Kim C.a day
So awesome good for you Jason I hope that the delegates are listening!!
Nicolas W.a day
Pretty sure I just read an article somewhere that an advocate for the Democratic view on global warming was wrong about a study that said the ice caps would melt more as they predicted and there was actually a freeze of like 30% instead. The earth goes in natural cycles of hot and cold people. Thats why there were ice ages and the like. If there is global warming, it's natural. We may affect like .01% of that, but you have to take into consideration the solar flares that have become increasingly prevelant.
Walter S.a day
Nothing about population control because of man is causing this create less man. Less garbage less housing less energy wasted. It seems that they just want control of your life not addressing the root cause over population
Kenneth W.a day
Amen
Joshua L.2 days
As a guy who recites monologues/speeches on screen, you’d think he’d be able to give a 2 minute long speech without a mistake!
Allen M.2 days
Typical dumb a crackhead
Timmay G.2 days
😂🖕
Bob M.2 days
I just lost all respect for this guy
Peggy M.2 days
That is one hunk of a man
Tammy L.2 days
He looks high
Nicholas S.2 days
He's still acting
Adam G.2 days
His next movie should be Captain Planet 🌎
Michael T.2 days
These dirt bags don't even live what their preaching. They run their mouth and still live just like the always did. Hypocrites of the worst sort . They speak one thing, live another.
TJ B.2 days
Man made climate change is a hoax.
Terry B.2 days
Think of all the pollution Hollywood makes
Tony T.2 days
Get Us Out Of The United Nations! Earth is in a cycle.
Jeff K.3 days
We can preach climate change all we want, and whether its real or not, bottom line is people in general, are not going to give up their luxuries or money to save the planet. Be realistic, people don t care enough, right or wrong.
Scot C.3 days
This planet will not be destroyed until GOD destroys it.
Glenn M.3 days
The earth is not going anywhere!!! WE ARE!!!
Lisa L.3 days
Hoorah