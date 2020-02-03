back

Joaquin Phoenix Delivers Powerful Speech on systemic racism at BAFTAs

"I'm ashamed to say that I'm part of the problem." Joaquin Phoenix berated systemic racism in the film industry, even while he was accepting a BAFTA award for best leading actor.

02/03/2020 2:55 PMupdated: 02/03/2020 3:20 PM
  • 16.7k
  • 35

26 comments

  • Amel A.
    32 minutes

    ..This guy is really cool ....🃏

  • Nikki J.
    an hour

    Joaquin. MY DUDE. That looked like it was hard for you. It's usually hard telling the truth when you're apart of the problem so thank u for admitting that.

  • Shari R.
    an hour

    Oh the white fragility in some of these comments.

  • Farah D.
    an hour

    Wawa👍

  • Marie S.
    an hour

    Wow..... well said

  • Randy R.
    an hour

    The truth will set you free

  • Ayesha K.
    an hour

    He speaks the truth. Way to go Joaquin Phoenix .

  • Imtiaz A.
    an hour

    💞💞💞💞💞💞💞

  • Justin C.
    an hour

    Illuminati puppet

  • Bilel M.
    an hour

    and there goes the Oscar....

  • Renfebron R.
    an hour

    Joaquin be always that great talented versatile actor though the international silver screens evolved in so many races participating with it but sadly Humpty Trumpty didn't evolved as a film actor if that's what he means..well xenophobia still lives

  • Kathryn R.
    an hour

    Thank you sir

  • Jenn S.
    an hour

    Racism. Yup like hes promoting towards white people who earn their roles.

  • Charlie C.
    2 hours

    I think he is very courageous. Bafta can of course withdraw the award.

  • Daban N.
    2 hours

    love him

  • Marianne D.
    2 hours

    Dificult speech for him

  • A K.
    2 hours

    if anybody from Bollywood speak such things he/she would have been barred or politically pressurised or systematically shamed for being honest to this level.... we Indians bollywood industry as a whole failed to represent marginalised actors from North eastern part of Indian cause they look different in appearance

  • Elmer D.
    2 hours

    It’s not remarkable when a Hollywood elite echos the party politically correct line to a crowd of entitled millionaires, this is such pablum .

  • Dave J.
    2 hours

    Soo what movie exactly was ignored by systemic racism? I can’t think of one actor or movie with multi race representation that came anywhere close to JOKER or to winning an award 🤔

  • Claudio P.
    2 hours

    joker a masterpiece like lord of the rings, the godfather and titanic!