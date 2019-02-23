Jussie Smollett Case Prompts Hate Crime Conversation

Don’t let the news about Jussie Smollett distract you from the real issue — hate crimes are on the rise in America.
40 comments
Victor S.02/28/2019 18:29
And this guy is not getting it that one of the legitimate problem with hate crime is that there are many people like smollett who had succeeded in sending investigators on shadow chase, and undue fear to the society. Many people finally acknowledged this fact because now it involved a celebrity. Faking hate crime preserves hate crime just like hate crime itself. Even hating Donald Trump feeds hate crime.
Carl C.02/28/2019 00:18
Did Jussie commit a hate crime by saying it was 2 white guys in MAGA hats?
Keyven B.02/27/2019 11:29
So many sheep, keep following yr social media and ignore what goes on around u
Bret T.02/27/2019 08:58
At least 5 years in prison for this liar!!!!!
Coby V.02/26/2019 18:38
Not only did he fake a attack he ruined the credibility of the people who are truly attacked don't get mad because he got caught
Mike P.02/26/2019 17:15
*Hate crimes against people wearing MAGA hats.
Sarah P.02/26/2019 16:26
You are what is wrong with USA . You are spreading Hate off this stupid Video!
Marcus B.02/26/2019 13:24
Contradictory isn't it? Telling people not to focus on this hate crime, but instead to focus on other hate crime...lmao
Dave G.02/26/2019 08:43
It’s great they putting this out there so much because if it was any other race on the planet that does something like that, whites, Mexicans, especially Muslims, there’s protests, tv specials, government personalities coming out of the woodwork to push their agenda. This is exactly how it should be done.
Alveta C.02/26/2019 06:02
I will believe Jesse until he is prosecuted , remember the six young men that was founded guilty for rape and murder in NEW YORK and none of them was guilty but spent years in prison for nothing so believe I do not trust the police department at all so I will wait and see if he is really guilty
Steven S.02/26/2019 04:02
All of you complaining that reported hate crimes on the rise while defending someone who just perpetrated a hate crime, by faking one🤦🏻♂️Ever try and connect them two?🤷🏻♂️
Debbie L.02/25/2019 23:19
What did he do ( Jussie Smollet)?
Jared M.02/24/2019 16:19
This also brings awareness to the abuse and false claims made but false victims.
Michael G.02/24/2019 03:46
Yes, hate crimes have always existed in the nation. However, numbers of these crimes have increased since Trump was elected president. He is not to blame, is is merely the spirit animal that awakened the true colors of many US citizens, he would be like the catalyst of this big disaster wich was somehow dormant. He is an excepcional businessman, he has done wonderful things for the economy, true, but nobody is perfect and yet he has his flaws. Indirectly or willingly it has given certain groups a sense of entitlement and superiority that is cause more and more hate crimes.
Craig H.02/24/2019 02:14
If this was a republican they would have the news blown up on this. Poor media attention for such a serious crime.
Valli S.02/23/2019 20:02
You are right...don't let this foolish display for attention detract from the reality of Hate spued by traitor trump and is going on daily. ...put yourself in the victims shoes!!
Kathleen S.02/23/2019 14:03
Yes and one of those hate crimes is connecting any conservative with a crime afa
Cecilia D.02/23/2019 13:08
This is battle has been going on for quiet some time now. Fortunately more and more people are realizing that we are all one. The human race on this beautiful planet called earth is slowly waking up to a new counciousness,the forces of dark and light are becoming more and more obvious,and unfortunately is going to get uglier,but this is a natural process and we have to go through it. IT'S TIME.
Virginia K.02/23/2019 12:37
The fact that Jussie thought this ruse would work is because he knows the hate filled climate is ripe for anyone to beleive it..
Otilio L.02/23/2019 06:05
He has friends in high places in politics they were going to use this as a political tool then he got busted. Hate crimes do happen everyday this is true. But Democrats don't really care if it doesn't help their agenda