Justin Trudeau addresses mass grave of indigenous children
"Sadly, this is not an exception or an isolated incident. We're not going to hide from that." A mass grave of 215 indigenous children was found at a former residential school in Canada. This was Justin Trudeau's response...
06/01/2021 6:58 PM
- New
11 comments
Zaeem M.7 minutes
Hypocrite what about the innocent children of Palestine ... Why u supported israel
Ershad K.16 minutes
Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇧🇩🇧🇩🇧🇩🇧🇩🇧🇩🇧🇩🇧🇩🇧🇩
Alessandro d.21 minutes
Love a premier like u. You are the future
Joseph Z.31 minutes
😥😥😥😥
Reza K.43 minutes
It is very interesting that the same thing happened in Australia, all over Africa and the USA. The followers of Jesus, Prince of peace just proving how wonderful and merciful their God is.
Stephen S.an hour
Give us a National Day of Mourning, you goof!
Brent B.an hour
Read the ‘white paper’ by Pierre his father and Chrétien and you’ll see how Trudeau was raised and his families beliefs ..
Jinn S.an hour
They knew about these children and 12000 more that are still missing. Hell they even admit to knowing but just not acknowledging the facts they have been given over the years.
Jake J.an hour
These inuit children's were stolen from qovernment of Canada.
H O.2 hours
This world people No any Humanity people also there Sir
Mhmad A.2 hours
