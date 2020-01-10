back

Kangaroo Island has been decimated by wildfires

It used to be filled with lush vegetation and pristine nature. It used to be a sanctuary for thousands of kangaroos and koalas. But Kangaroo Island has been ravaged by the flames. And it's now unrecognizable…

01/10/2020 6:18 PM
  • New

6 comments

  • Shirley P.
    36 minutes

    This breaks my heart 😥😥💙💙

  • Katja T.
    43 minutes

    Tragedy 😓🍀

  • Pradeep S.
    an hour

    People who set these fire should be punished severely. This is such a tragedy.

  • Linda E.
    an hour

    Such a major tragedy.

  • Orville R.
    an hour

    Is this one of the places that the eco-terrorists committed arson?

  • Linda F.
    2 hours

    The Government should be held responsible for not acting with haste.