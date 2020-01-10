back
Kangaroo Island has been decimated by wildfires
It used to be filled with lush vegetation and pristine nature. It used to be a sanctuary for thousands of kangaroos and koalas. But Kangaroo Island has been ravaged by the flames. And it's now unrecognizable…
01/10/2020 6:18 PM
- New
And even more
Kangaroo Island has been decimated by wildfires
Thousands of camels will be killed in Australia
The Life of Haidar El Ali
This association repairs home appliances to give them a new life
The extent of Australia’s wildlfires in 5 consequences
Heatwave in Australia : Cyclists give parched koala a drink of water
6 comments
Shirley P.36 minutes
This breaks my heart 😥😥💙💙
Katja T.43 minutes
Tragedy 😓🍀
Pradeep S.an hour
People who set these fire should be punished severely. This is such a tragedy.
Linda E.an hour
Such a major tragedy.
Orville R.an hour
Is this one of the places that the eco-terrorists committed arson?
Linda F.2 hours
The Government should be held responsible for not acting with haste.