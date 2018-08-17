Kenyan Fathers Challenging Traditional Masculinity

These Kenyan fathers are challenging traditional ideas of masculinity by using the kangaroo method to bond with their newborns. 👨👶
135 comments
I respect kangaroo system. It creates a strong bond with your baby. My son was born at 7months with 1.5kg, he was so tinny. I had Preeclampsia and they had to remove him. I didn't care about about my csection cuts and pain. All I was worried about was saving my 1st born. My husband was abroad so I had to do all these alone. Guess what, my bay was 2,2kg after 3weeks in hospital. Imagine being 1st time mom and you have to squeeze out the breast milk about 45ml every 1hr. Reason being, sucking by himself will make him use much energy and yet his jaws were not that strong to do so and by using that energy, it will make him loose the little weight he had. It was really painful for me. But I had to do all possible means to save his life. I refused them to give him fomular milk. I didn't like staying in the hospital, so I asked if I cld go home with him so that I continue this kangaroo system. I was recharged bt used to take him for weighing him every week. And every week he was adding on 300gm. I had to do that until the time he was to be born (about 2months). My dear people, I did it and pumping the milk for all that period and on given time every after (1 to 1.5hr). My son now is 3yrs old. Very healthy, intelligent and so handsome. By watching this video, it made me think much about this system. It's really helpful compared to incubators, as long as the lungs and the heart of the baby are functioning well. And it needs u to be in an isolated place to avoid any diseases etc since the baby's immunity is still weak. Sorry for the long post!!!! Be blessed.
