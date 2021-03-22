back

Kids' hip-hop army wants to save a colony from deforestation

Deep inside Mumbai's last remaining jungle, Elijah Emmanuel is building a "kids' hip-hop army." Could their raps about nature be the future of the Save Aarey protest movement?

03/22/2021 2:58 PM
