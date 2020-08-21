back

L214: shocking images from a French foie gras factory

⚠️ This video contains disturbing images. These ducks are being used to produce foie gras, a French delicacy. Footage from L214 Ethique et Animaux shows the appalling conditions in which they live.

08/21/2020 10:37 AM
  • 13.8k
  • 75

71 comments

  • Kndd A.
    12 minutes

    horrible, it's the shame for us, the shame for me

  • Bikki B.
    14 minutes

    OMG that's revoltingly disgusting 🤢.

  • Katt R.
    15 minutes

    Humans are evil. How can other people live like this. I mean?? Tf. 😡

  • Missing W.
    20 minutes

    🤬

  • Nicolò L.
    20 minutes

    They really need to shut them down!

  • Andy L.
    21 minutes

    Humans deserve viruses if they treat poor animals like this

  • Pao G.
    21 minutes

    Wtf!

  • Rabbiyah S.
    28 minutes

    Wow this is more than heartbreaking 💔💔💔

  • Jeanette S.
    32 minutes

    Disgusting hellhole.

  • Taniya D.
    32 minutes

    😢this is disgusting 🤬how anyone could do this to an animal and still be able to sleep at night is beyond me 🤬🤬🤬🤬

  • Angela S.
    33 minutes

    I can’t believe this is even allowed. Human cruelty knows no depths.

  • Rebecca D.
    35 minutes

    Heart breaking

  • Katia A.
    36 minutes

    This is beyond disturbing! What happened to farms where animals can have a quality life?

  • Tammy H.
    40 minutes

    Why hell do humans have to be so f'n cruel to each other and animals!!!!!

  • Sammael C.
    41 minutes

    Manipulando un poco como siempre... Resulta bastante obvio que esa granja ni cumple la legislación de casi ningún país, y lo que es más chachi, que no está en uso laboral. Está abandonada, pero no se han dignado a vender, dar ni sacrificar a los animales

  • Barbara H.
    41 minutes

    Would never eat it

  • Charlotte M.
    44 minutes

    FN HORRIFIC People need to keep EXPOSING ALL OF THESES PLACES AND POSTING THE BUSINESS NAMES AND ADDRESSES PLEASE...

  • Susan G.
    an hour

    Poor thing

  • Tamon F.
    an hour

    THIS HAS TO STOP

  • Victoria C.
    an hour

    I absolutely love foie, it is delicious, but I quit eating it a long time ago. I can't watch this video, but I know how foie is made and it breaks my heart. Just evil.

