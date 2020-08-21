back
L214: shocking images from a French foie gras factory
⚠️ This video contains disturbing images. These ducks are being used to produce foie gras, a French delicacy. Footage from L214 Ethique et Animaux shows the appalling conditions in which they live.
08/21/2020 10:37 AM
71 comments
Kndd A.12 minutes
horrible, it's the shame for us, the shame for me
Bikki B.14 minutes
OMG that's revoltingly disgusting 🤢.
Katt R.15 minutes
Humans are evil. How can other people live like this. I mean?? Tf. 😡
Missing W.20 minutes
🤬
Nicolò L.20 minutes
They really need to shut them down!
Andy L.21 minutes
Humans deserve viruses if they treat poor animals like this
Pao G.21 minutes
Wtf!
Rabbiyah S.28 minutes
Wow this is more than heartbreaking 💔💔💔
Jeanette S.32 minutes
Disgusting hellhole.
Taniya D.32 minutes
😢this is disgusting 🤬how anyone could do this to an animal and still be able to sleep at night is beyond me 🤬🤬🤬🤬
Angela S.33 minutes
I can’t believe this is even allowed. Human cruelty knows no depths.
Rebecca D.35 minutes
Heart breaking
Katia A.36 minutes
This is beyond disturbing! What happened to farms where animals can have a quality life?
Tammy H.40 minutes
Why hell do humans have to be so f'n cruel to each other and animals!!!!!
Sammael C.41 minutes
Manipulando un poco como siempre... Resulta bastante obvio que esa granja ni cumple la legislación de casi ningún país, y lo que es más chachi, que no está en uso laboral. Está abandonada, pero no se han dignado a vender, dar ni sacrificar a los animales
Barbara H.41 minutes
Would never eat it
Charlotte M.44 minutes
FN HORRIFIC People need to keep EXPOSING ALL OF THESES PLACES AND POSTING THE BUSINESS NAMES AND ADDRESSES PLEASE...
Susan G.an hour
Poor thing
Tamon F.an hour
THIS HAS TO STOP
Victoria C.an hour
I absolutely love foie, it is delicious, but I quit eating it a long time ago. I can't watch this video, but I know how foie is made and it breaks my heart. Just evil.