back

Lady Gaga vs Mike Pence's Christianity

Lady Gaga hates Mike Pence's version of Christianity — and she told her fans why.

01/21/2019 8:01 PM
  • 2.9m
  • 1.5k

Pop Culture

  1. "The Simpsons" turn 30

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. The Life of Tina Turner

  4. #TBT Christmas at the White House

  5. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

  6. Yes, Women are Funny — According to the “Mrs. Maisel” Stars

1037 comments

  • Ken V.
    12/11/2019 20:27

    Omg I love You Lady Gaga

  • Robert W.
    12/11/2019 17:17

    Lady bla,bla

  • Orlando G.
    12/11/2019 07:35

    I wouldn’t pay for a ticket to listen to politics at a concert.

  • Kevin C.
    12/11/2019 05:43

    You got that right Troy

  • Kevin C.
    12/11/2019 05:42

    Not once did she say.Jesus Christ. She thinks Christianity is some kind of fad

  • Luis M.
    12/11/2019 02:05

    Fuuuiiiuuk the racist pence!!!!!

  • Chris M.
    12/11/2019 01:27

    God has time and time again destroyed people over their sin. First homosexuality is not natural. Second it is a sin. God said man shall not lay with another man.

  • Barry H.
    12/10/2019 18:42

    She a P.O.S

  • Adam H.
    12/10/2019 14:23

    One day all non believers will believe!

  • Tim W.
    12/10/2019 01:09

    Lady coo coo

  • Jerry O.
    12/10/2019 00:37

    Shut the hell up and do your concert.

  • Scott S.
    12/09/2019 12:27

    Shut up and just sing

  • Patricia M.
    12/09/2019 04:35

    When will these so called entertainers 🤮 stfu

  • Bryn H.
    12/08/2019 16:21

    Ugh I love her🥺😭❤️

  • Keith G.
    12/08/2019 13:25

    So Lady Gaga know more than God.... yeah, right... shut up and sing...

  • Candy P.
    12/08/2019 03:10

    She is a hateful Satan person

  • Andrei G.
    12/08/2019 02:40

    https://activity.mobilelegends.com/en/lightborn/?YWNjb3VudGlkPTU1OTE3MTE0JnNlcnZlcmlkPTMwNzEmbWV0aG9kPXNoYXJl

  • Ashley W.
    12/07/2019 17:39

    Lots Christians boomers on here be careful guys there gonna tell ya to go to hell when they cant back up anything with actual evidence lmao

  • Lynda L.
    12/07/2019 16:38

    Politics should stay out of entertainment!

  • Jim R.
    12/06/2019 20:06

    Mind your business and sang that's what your job is