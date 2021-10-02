back
Lawmakers in European Parliament condemn Poland's near-total ban on abortion
"What we are doing is playing with the lives of women." European Parliament lawmakers lashed out at Poland's near-total ban on abortion.
02/10/2021 10:58 PM
Marcie A.18 minutes
I think it odd that often men have a lot to say about a woman’s choice. Men that will never be raped in a dark alley or in their family home by a father or brother. Men who will never be told “I love you” so you give what they want and then are left alone with the sole responsibility to care for a child you never intended to have. Men that will never have to make the choice to show mercy to their unborn who is destined to suffer a painful death if born at all. I suggest you let a woman decide what is best for her and her child because you never will have to make the choice yourself. Perhaps your time would be better spent teaching boys how to respect women and in doing so largely eliminate the need for such a choice at all.
Thomas K.23 minutes
What is the difference between an individual taking a weapon or gun to shoot someone in the head and a innocent baby or child being cut apart becuase they are defenseless? What has the World become? Why is killing an innocent child in the name of so-called reproductive rights is oaky, but shooting someone in the head is a crime? But one question they have failed or ignored is: how would they( those who notoriously allow killing of God's precious gift to motherhood) have like to be cut apart by their parents like it is being done to those thousands of harmless and defenseless babies🤔🤔🤔?