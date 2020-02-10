back
Lebanon's kafala system restricts rights for 250,000 people
"Sometimes, they lock me up and they ask me to drink from the toilets." People under Lebanon's kafala system call it modern-day slavery. Here's why.
10/02/2020 8:59 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
26 comments
Blue R.18 hours
Very bad.... It's to be abolish... Inhumane system
Julio D.19 hours
Having slaves is in their book. Having slaves is normal for the Islamic world. You can’t tell me any different b/c I had a classmate in High School who is Sunni and he would tell me things about the Quran b/c I would ask him questions. He even told me the difference between Shias and Sunnis and why they have beef. Also, he said that Shias and Sunnis believe in having “slaves”. They want real slaves not domestic workers. She is lucky that they don’t treat her the way they really want to treat her.
Jimmy M.2 days
Kafala system must be removed. Best thing is let this knowledge spread so others do not fall into the trap. I hope all those migrants make it back home. Shame on your lebanese employer that practice this horrible system. Do what is right and you will be bless.
Faye L.2 days
My people need to be aware of where they want to go... do your homework before you leave your land... know the law... have a way back home
Mohamed F.2 days
Arabs are double faced people,they will be good when they need you but savage when they are in control,Israelis are far more better than this arabs
Zaina A.2 days
Africa boycott the Lebanese in Africa send them all out 😡😡😡😡😡😡
Manu S.2 days
This is so inhumane. Immoral
John H.2 days
Let's worry about this country and fix the problems before trying to help the whole world we are not the world babysitters I'm sorry things like this happen but the world is a screwed-up place right now let's take care of our own family and then maybe we can help others this is not the 70s or 80s or 90s this is 20/20 it's about survival good luck and God bless everybody on this nightmare year of 2020 which will soon be over
Piyush T.2 days
It's a sad reality of Gulf countries
Tigist B.2 days
Yes, that is also many of Ethiopian workers in Arab countries. They hold them like a hostage by holding their passport and their sponsor has ‘ full right’ on them. Less or no pay at all, living slave like life and abused and neglected. The sad part is these citizen are not even getting the protection they deserve from their country embassies. Here is migrants in Saudi Arabia https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/climate-and-people/investigation-african-migrants-left-die-saudi-arabias-hellish/
Ko H.3 days
I can even belived that this immoral act still going on. What is the problems in this plannet Earth? I got no idea...
Damilola V.4 days
Nawa!💔💔
Payal K.4 days
This is very sad and very common in all arab countries. As a non-arab you are as good as trash, if you’re not muslim and a woman, your “master” and his sons can and mostly will rape you. If you’re black you’ll prolly get stones thrown at you in Lebanon. Filthy scum bag of a race and ppl!
Mohammed A.4 days
God help us these immoral so called human beings are a shameful bread taking advantage of the poor.
Hamza A.4 days
You should never gone their, truggle in your country, die in your country if necessary, never leave your country for a piece of bread
Kathryn P.4 days
I am sorry this happened to you.
Harry Y.4 days
Same happens to many women from india in dubai... Their passports are held and they are kept hostage working as slave for family
Munija R.4 days
You can work you can get paid but they have no Right to control your life or hold you hostage. What is going on we are living in 2020 no one's should be treated like this. I am so sorry what ur going through in everyday life like this.
Ernhie T.4 days
Prophet Muhammad saw free all the slaves
Lora F.5 days
Horrible