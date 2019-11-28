back
Live animals transport: a controversial business
14,600 sheep trapped inside a sinking cargo ship… These shocking images have shed light on an ever-growing and controversial business. Here is what lies behind "death ships".
11/28/2019 5:20 PM
560 comments
Jp R.a day
Disgusting behaviour from so called humans hope the locals made use of the dead sheep and ate them .
Susan W.a day
That is sad news
Mark L.a day
A lot of people here sympathize the sheeps than the ships crew and you call your self a loving human? What a rude way of thinking.
Bernard O.a day
O no
Wayne C.a day
The ones responsible should go to jail.
Helen L.2 days
Terrible
Alicia R.2 days
Those poor animals shouldnt even be in that situation to being with! All because people want to eat them.... smh 💔😔
Jp R.2 days
Frederik T.2 days
😪❤️
John S.2 days
Ban this immediately
Muhammad A.2 days
kesian nye😢😭
Lucie Č.2 days
After 2 days they found out the majority of animals died.... wow, who would say that. Interesting they could save the crew immediately but animals just 2 days later
Jodie S.2 days
Omg this is brutal! I just can’t imagine the stress of these poor animals! What are we doing to this planet, these animals, all for money and to eat! This is torture for these poor animals where are people’s hearts! I literally feel sick from this in the stomach and complete sadness 😭
Edita S.2 days
No comment:-(
Annemie N.2 days
Geen normen nog waarden , schande
Brittany H.2 days
FUCK YOU ANIMAL MURDERERS
Cristi Z.2 days
😥💔
Sandra M.2 days
Such a sad story 💔 for those sheep just heartbreaking
Jamie A.2 days
You mean MOST of them had died?
Christel O.2 days
You see animals are not to he transported of boats or ships. Know you see animals had to die because of human stupidity......