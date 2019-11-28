back

Live animals transport: a controversial business

14,600 sheep trapped inside a sinking cargo ship… These shocking images have shed light on an ever-growing and controversial business. Here is what lies behind "death ships".

11/28/2019
560 comments

  • Jp R.
    a day

    Disgusting behaviour from so called humans hope the locals made use of the dead sheep and ate them .

  • Susan W.
    a day

    That is sad news

  • Mark L.
    a day

    A lot of people here sympathize the sheeps than the ships crew and you call your self a loving human? What a rude way of thinking.

  • Bernard O.
    a day

    O no

  • Wayne C.
    a day

    The ones responsible should go to jail.

  • Helen L.
    2 days

    Terrible

  • Alicia R.
    2 days

    Those poor animals shouldnt even be in that situation to being with! All because people want to eat them.... smh 💔😔

  • Jp R.
    2 days

    Disgusting behaviour from so called humans hope the locals made use of the dead sheep and ate them .

  • Frederik T.
    2 days

    😪❤️

  • John S.
    2 days

    Ban this immediately

  • Muhammad A.
    2 days

    kesian nye😢😭

  • Lucie Č.
    2 days

    After 2 days they found out the majority of animals died.... wow, who would say that. Interesting they could save the crew immediately but animals just 2 days later

  • Jodie S.
    2 days

    Omg this is brutal! I just can’t imagine the stress of these poor animals! What are we doing to this planet, these animals, all for money and to eat! This is torture for these poor animals where are people’s hearts! I literally feel sick from this in the stomach and complete sadness 😭

  • Edita S.
    2 days

    No comment:-(

  • Annemie N.
    2 days

    Geen normen nog waarden , schande

  • Brittany H.
    2 days

    FUCK YOU ANIMAL MURDERERS

  • Cristi Z.
    2 days

    😥💔

  • Sandra M.
    2 days

    Such a sad story 💔 for those sheep just heartbreaking

  • Jamie A.
    2 days

    You mean MOST of them had died?

  • Christel O.
    2 days

    You see animals are not to he transported of boats or ships. Know you see animals had to die because of human stupidity......