back

Lizzo's message to young voters

"If you didn’t watch the debates, fine, I get it. If you did watch the debates, are you OK?" Listen to Lizzo's powerful message to young voters after the first debate...

09/30/2020 2:59 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:53

    The history of the Green New Deal

  2. 3:11

    Rep. Katie Porter slams pharma CEO on cancer drug price hike

  3. 2:11

    New Zealand PM says she's smoked marijuana

  4. 1:47

    First Trump-Biden debate: insults over substance

  5. 3:17

    Lizzo's message to young voters

  6. 4:27

    Trump on white supremacy

7 comments

  • Cris C.
    5 hours

    America is hurting 🤕

  • Jessica M.
    7 hours

    Young female with a voice 🥰

  • Donavan R.
    8 hours

    Well said sister

  • Delisha F.
    13 hours

    So true 👍......... power is in their hands........ but without our voting power they are nothing .......

  • Lana L.
    13 hours

    We need the young to take over the oldies are doing a Terrible job .

  • Bruce J.
    14 hours

    Amen it’s a big mess that needs to cleaned up

  • Carl I.
    14 hours

    Young people should vote Not every country is democratic Not every person is free The freedom of everyone that is blessed with democracy was earned, It was fought for

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.