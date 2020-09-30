back
Lizzo's message to young voters
"If you didn’t watch the debates, fine, I get it. If you did watch the debates, are you OK?" Listen to Lizzo's powerful message to young voters after the first debate...
09/30/2020 2:59 PM
7 comments
Cris C.5 hours
America is hurting 🤕
Jessica M.7 hours
Young female with a voice 🥰
Donavan R.8 hours
Well said sister
Delisha F.13 hours
So true 👍......... power is in their hands........ but without our voting power they are nothing .......
Lana L.13 hours
We need the young to take over the oldies are doing a Terrible job .
Bruce J.14 hours
Amen it’s a big mess that needs to cleaned up
Carl I.14 hours
Young people should vote Not every country is democratic Not every person is free The freedom of everyone that is blessed with democracy was earned, It was fought for