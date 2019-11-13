back

Low-tech initiatives: Transforming waste into compost using flies

Flies are more than just a nuisance. They’re actually an invaluable ressource. Here is why they could be useful to all of us… With Low-tech Lab - Nomade des Mers

11/13/2019 7:36 AM

And even more

  1. 1:42

    Oldest Trees on the Planet are mysteriously dying out

  2. 3:52

    This architect transforms used textiles into bricks

  3. 1:38

    The mysterious island of Socotra

  4. 2:03

    This is the environmental footprint of bottled water

  5. 7:02

    How to dress in an eco-friendly way

  6. 3:42

    DIY: 4 eco-friendly products to clean your home

34 comments

  • Jessie N.
    12/31/2019 17:14

    I have these in my compost at home and they are amazing!

  • Phil T.
    12/30/2019 00:54

    These are not our 'normal' aussie bush fly! It is probably a soldier fly.

  • Yogesh B.
    12/30/2019 00:14

    Genius @ Work...!!!

  • Djamel E.
    12/29/2019 23:18

    Mouloud Belkacem

  • Claire B.
    12/29/2019 17:42

    Love anything low tech 💕

  • Tony T.
    12/29/2019 09:12

    💖💖💖

  • Boy I.
    12/29/2019 07:08

    .

  • Cara N.
    12/29/2019 04:57

    *resource*

  • Princess K.
    12/29/2019 04:49

    babe thesis nyo

  • Rafael M.
    12/29/2019 04:35

    I dont get what will the fly be beneficial

  • Ian R.
    12/29/2019 01:23

    Very inappropriate The flies do stack mate

  • Jonathan M.
    12/28/2019 23:43

    Viviezca arat

  • Radha M.
    11/28/2019 15:43

    Bien demanding.mais practice makes perfect💥💥

  • Leelamma G.
    11/26/2019 14:25

    .with.

  • Surajit M.
    11/26/2019 05:37

    Excellent job

  • Antony P.
    11/22/2019 07:44

    .

  • Abilio M.
    11/21/2019 03:15

    Nice

  • Sri S.
    11/20/2019 23:07

    Cool

  • Anayet T.
    11/20/2019 02:09

    আল্লাহু আকবার

  • Chun C.
    11/18/2019 19:15

    Black soldier fly

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.