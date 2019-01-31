back
Man living inside a church to avoid deportation
He's been living in the U.S. for 26 years — but inside his church for the last 400 days. Why? Because if he steps outside he risks being deported. 🙏🏽
01/31/2019 10:01 PMupdated: 03/22/2019 6:16 PM
- 101.3k
- 234
- 86
70 comments
Sali M.11/29/2019 01:46
Bill C.02/28/2019 22:42
This problem exists for millions of illegal aliens… It has to take an act of Congress to fix it... but the open border lobbyists and Democrats don’t want to fix it… They considered illegal aliens their next block of voters as a base... estimates range at 11 million “which is laughable“ to 35 million... with 20 million illegal aliens being realistic...The first step to fixing this issue is to secure the border by any means necessary…And then passing legislation for E-Verify nationwide, ending the chain migration programs and visa lottery...
Barry C.02/28/2019 11:03
Just got back to your country
Christopher O.02/28/2019 02:33
His own fault
Russ C.02/27/2019 21:08
He should have come the right way the law is the law!
Will S.02/27/2019 19:19
Come to New Mexico. No worries here
Jeff H.02/27/2019 16:53
You spelled illegal immigrant wrong
Phillip T.02/27/2019 16:45
If you are lawfully ask to leave then obey the law. Laws are what this nation is based on.
Travis M.02/27/2019 15:50
not to smart
Chris Z.02/27/2019 12:33
He’s an illegal alien. With an anchor baby. What’s new about this?
Peter B.02/27/2019 10:59
For 26yrs how had he been paying taxes with no social security number of his own
Larry B.02/26/2019 22:06
Not One Iota of Sympathy for him! Go back, do it the LEGAL WAY , Like Millions before you
Joshua A.02/26/2019 16:16
So he’s illegally here? Why is this news.
Carol B.02/26/2019 15:21
Come here leagally or go back! You want help breaking the law
Stephanie J.02/26/2019 13:29
Why is he having kids if he can’t leave the building? That’s not fair to the kids. 26 years is a long time to not take any steps to become legal.
Robert B.02/26/2019 02:43
You should have applied for citizenship years ago !!!! I don't feel sorry for you it's your own fault.
Sharon M.02/26/2019 00:55
Bye
Mariusz W.02/24/2019 22:48
Undocumented? You mean illegal?
Gabe C.02/24/2019 15:15
He’s not hiding he has a ankle monitor on 😂🤦♂ook
Roger S.02/23/2019 11:10
The only travesty I see is why he never in 26 years applied for citizenship