Man logs into Zoom court hearing named 'Buttf—ker3000'
"What kind of idiot logs into court like that?" A defendant appeared in a Zoom court named, 'Buttf—ker3000'. Watch what happened next...
05/13/2021 8:23 PM
7 comments
Muna C.42 minutes
this is pretty funny 😄😅😁
Shenel H.an hour
🤣🤣
Paw A.an hour
The judge looks like the actor from Night Court, with bad hair.
David H.an hour
The most feared of all Terminators.
Abdullah K.an hour
Israel is a terrorist country 27 childern killed in gaza and 100 civilan
Leilani M.an hour
Wait... he had a syringe with meth in it in his truck and plead guilty and paid a $200 fine but people caught with weed in their cars get years in jail??? The menial $200 fine is more of a story than the name he had.
Joaquin J.an hour
he stole your screenname