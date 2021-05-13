back

Man logs into Zoom court hearing named 'Buttf—ker3000'

"What kind of idiot logs into court like that?" A defendant appeared in a Zoom court named, 'Buttf—ker3000'. Watch what happened next...

05/13/2021 8:23 PM
    Man logs into Zoom court hearing named 'Buttf—ker3000'

7 comments

  • Muna C.
    42 minutes

    this is pretty funny 😄😅😁

  • Shenel H.
    an hour

    🤣🤣

  • Paw A.
    an hour

    The judge looks like the actor from Night Court, with bad hair.

  • David H.
    an hour

    The most feared of all Terminators.

  • Abdullah K.
    an hour

    Israel is a terrorist country 27 childern killed in gaza and 100 civilan

  • Leilani M.
    an hour

    Wait... he had a syringe with meth in it in his truck and plead guilty and paid a $200 fine but people caught with weed in their cars get years in jail??? The menial $200 fine is more of a story than the name he had.

  • Joaquin J.
    an hour

    he stole your screenname

