Managed Retreats From Rising Seas
Live on the coast? Your home might be swallowed by the sea by 2100. Now, a controversial solution used around the world could help solve the crisis before it's too late.
Often equated as a four-letter word in policy
More than 13 million residents along the U.S coasts could see their homes swamped by 2100 in consonance with Nature Climate Change. Retreats from rising seas are already happening in many parts of the world — but for many in in the U.S, it’s a controversial response to the climate crisis. Pulitzer Prize nominated author Elizabeth Rush spent 5 years exploring America’s coastlines and documenting applications of climate retreats.
“A lot of people would be like “Oh my God, retreat happened in New York City?” And the answer is yes, all along the eastern shore of Staten Island after Hurricane Sandy. Thousands of citizens who were tired of flooding came together and they started these grassroots buyout campaigns where they asked ultimately the governor to purchase and demolish their flood-prone homes. At a larger scale, part of what I think is really fascinating and promising about managed retreat is that, you know, that climate change resilience strategy, it demands that we recognize a kind of porous relationship with the more-than-human world and that kind of humility that we can't just as a species design our way out of this problem, that we are part of the world in which we live,” Elizabeth Rush tells Brut.
In 2016, the Louisiana community of Isle de Jean Charles was the first in the U.S. to be given a federal grant to resettle because of flooding. The $48 million resettlement project is a test case for more to come. According to researchers, the potential exodus from the coasts could be similar in size to the 20th century's Great Migration. Florida accounts for 40% of the riskiest coast land in the country — where 6 million Floridians will need to move inland to avoid inundation. While managed retreat still has a reputation problem, Rush documented several examples of successful managed retreats, including in New York City.
Brut.
- 208.8k
- 507
- 132
And even more
Précarité étudiante : Sophie témoigne
Le "Green New Deal", une révolution pour sauver la planète
Valérie Cabanes se bat pour faire punir les écocides par la justice
Interview Brut : Simon Baker sur le réchauffement climatique
Villeneuve-d'Ascq : un centre des Restos du cœur pour les étudiants
Traducteurs afghans : un scandale d'État - Brut.documentaires
105 comments
Zack A.3 days
There are cities all over coast that are being swallowed. Yet the 1 scientist out of 100 is the one who is correct and says its all bs.
Ron V.5 days
Personally I don’t care if the east cost floods. It would wash all the crap out to sea
JT Z.12/11/2019 01:03
One island in VA is no longer habitable and tangier island has maybe 5 years left to evacuate. Both of these island communities deny climate change and vote republican. The outer banks has been pulverized by storms this year, yet they do nothing to adapt to the changing climate and their new reality and also continue to vote republican. Let them drown
Corey E.12/10/2019 19:18
Gotta keep moving that timeline back, huh?
Jonathan M.12/08/2019 20:34
can you tell us here who sponsored this ad? is more interesting
Paul T.12/06/2019 14:50
When politicians get involved in climate change.....you know it's serious. Bahahahaha.
JoAn A.12/06/2019 02:04
I believe steel, concrete and other building items come from the earth to start with! My question is how does this make it heavier?
Terence W.12/05/2019 04:07
Our island seems to be okay.
Christopher P.12/03/2019 14:39
2100?! Brut...
Melvin S.12/02/2019 03:33
Out of the 13 million residents only a few will live to see the year 2100
Emile H.11/30/2019 15:31
Time to move.
Jessica M.11/27/2019 11:07
and ... move back to NY already... ugh
Galen C.11/24/2019 23:09
I remember thinking during the 2016 election when Florida voted Republican that "Oh well, they'll be underwater soon."
Ezra B.11/24/2019 02:37
US of mesco/afrika/asia will be 3rd world by then with 50%+ poverty class. the rich in their gated/WALLED/security guard enclaves, like the rest of the 3rd world, and everyone else outside in the slums... like every other 3rd world shitehole of the world.
Jeff P.11/23/2019 16:24
thats gonna happen when you live right on the water with no leves,its common sense!!!
Nathaniel S.11/22/2019 10:01
Not sure what I hate more. Actual climate change or the people still vehemently denying it's existence even while the climate is literally changing. x_x
John R.11/22/2019 00:50
Why would smart rich people continue to buy homes near the oceans if there was a crisis? One name for example is ........Barak Obama who bought a multimillion dollar home on Martha's Vineyard.
Dakota M.11/21/2019 17:07
We might need to open a wormhole to start draining some of the ocean to mars
Jeff M.11/21/2019 08:58
Ummm... the world changes. Land moves, rises and falls. There’s fossilized sea creatures on the tallest mountains which means that it was once sea floor. There’s no real crisis
Austin R.11/20/2019 20:23
thats great news the obamas and the clintons both own beachfront properties