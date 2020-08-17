back
Mauritians are mobilizing to face the disaster
In Mauritius, thousands of volunteers are mobilizing in the wake of the devastating oil spill.
08/17/2020 4:38 PM
5 comments
Davey K.37 minutes
Is the people (All) from the ship helping aswell? Or are they letting other people clean their mess?? Amazing effort by the people and teamwork🙏♥️
David W.an hour
Who would dare to care your own environment and habitat but the inhabitants themselves.
Diane H.an hour
Amazing teamwork.
Daniel M.an hour
y más cosas eh
Ariel F.an hour
💔