Mauritians are mobilizing to face the disaster

In Mauritius, thousands of volunteers are mobilizing in the wake of the devastating oil spill.

08/17/2020 4:38 PM
    Mauritians are mobilizing to face the disaster

5 comments

  • Davey K.
    37 minutes

    Is the people (All) from the ship helping aswell? Or are they letting other people clean their mess?? Amazing effort by the people and teamwork🙏♥️

  • David W.
    an hour

    Who would dare to care your own environment and habitat but the inhabitants themselves.

  • Diane H.
    an hour

    Amazing teamwork.

  • Daniel M.
    an hour

    y más cosas eh

  • Ariel F.
    an hour

    💔

