Meanwhile, forest fires in Siberia
Meanwhile in Siberia, massive wildfires are tearing through forests near the Arctic Circle…
07/29/2020 11:10 AMupdated: 07/29/2020 11:12 AM
2 comments
Alice D.41 minutes
Horrifying. Esp for our kids and grandkids. Meanwhile we have the most myopic leaders at the worst time in human history. Putin and Trump are more concerned about cheating out another election. Bolsonaro fits right in with them. Doesn’t even believe in masks! Thanks Brut. This needs to be shown in Times Square⏰🌏🔥
Park C.an hour
Same in Alaska...every year. We can go through a fire as big as New Jersey and no one else cares.