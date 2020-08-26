back
Meanwhile... protests against sexual violence rock Israel
"Why are those who are destroying us receiving lighter sentences than us?" Meanwhile, in Israel, protesters demand justice for a 16-year-old raped by 30 men at a beach resort...
08/26/2020 10:59 PM
13 comments
Yousef A.2 days
What about poor Palestinians!😢😢
Lalita A.5 days
In Nepal we are fighting since last 2 years for 12 yr old Nirmala Panta who was raped and murdered.. it's really sad how girl's can't live safe, feel safe in this world and how we have to ask and fight for justice 😥😥
Maia D.5 days
I would like to say, I personally have never been through the ordeal that Mayaan has been through. Mayaan a very brave lady ❤️ But I have heard from many women who have gone through the same ordeal that Mayaan has been through ❤️ Strength to all these women ❤️ Strength to all the women, who never say a word 🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼
Tipitapa N.5 days
Very sad😢😢
Pampa R.6 days
Unimaginable! What kind of mothers had given birth to these lowly creatures!
Kitty B.6 days
Absolutely brutal I can't get the horror out of my mind. May she be healed in always.
Ozy M.6 days
Hang 'em high..!!!..👍
Sabrina J.6 days
30?! Holy hell. 😥
Paul B.6 days
Rape = murder.
Kitty B.6 days
The bible says rape should receive the same punishment as murder.
Maia D.6 days
Strength to Mayaan, this woman for voicing her story, pain and tears to us 🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼🌸🌼
Ringo M.6 days
God will punish them
Pandit M.6 days
Islam is the only solution to this all.