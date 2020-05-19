back
Meanwhile, the world's forest area continues to shrink
Meanwhile, forests across the world continue to shrink. An area the size of France, Germany, Italy and Spain combined vanished in the last 30 years…
05/19/2020 6:58 AM
3 comments
Lilla W.23 minutes
1,985,026 Forest loss only this year (hectares) https://www.worldometers.info
Patrick L.30 minutes
If Only we would have had "scientists" around before the Ice Age. Could have been avoided? (sarcasm)
Zafar S.38 minutes
It's devastating, very sad, stop, not to destroy nature