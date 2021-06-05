Meet Britain's Iron Man
50,000 people attended a concert in New Zealand
Moving to Ghana as a Black American
These Muslim men perform last rites for Hindu COVID victims
The life of Elliot Page
Living with severe acne: Mattéa tells her story
Yes the Americans do think that
More like Turbo.
https://comicvine.gamespot.com/turbo/4005-2103/
Needs an a.i armature rig to really free up those hands but that's 10 years off optimistically
When will Thanos be showing up??
But is it bulletproof with repulser blasters?
broooooooooooooooooooo
Also good for coffee run
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
7 comments
Michael W.43 minutes
Yes the Americans do think that
Lewis S.an hour
More like Turbo. https://comicvine.gamespot.com/turbo/4005-2103/
Timothy S.an hour
Needs an a.i armature rig to really free up those hands but that's 10 years off optimistically
柴曉雯an hour
When will Thanos be showing up??
Scott M.an hour
But is it bulletproof with repulser blasters?
Mansi D.an hour
broooooooooooooooooooo
Izabella G.an hour
Also good for coffee run