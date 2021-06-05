back

Meet Britain's Iron Man

This man's Jet Suit allows him to fly at record-breaking speeds. He just presented his invention to the British military…

05/06/2021 11:58 PM
  • New

7 comments

  • Michael W.
    43 minutes

    Yes the Americans do think that

  • Lewis S.
    an hour

    More like Turbo. https://comicvine.gamespot.com/turbo/4005-2103/

  • Timothy S.
    an hour

    Needs an a.i armature rig to really free up those hands but that's 10 years off optimistically

  • 柴曉雯
    an hour

    When will Thanos be showing up??

  • Scott M.
    an hour

    But is it bulletproof with repulser blasters?

  • Mansi D.
    an hour

    broooooooooooooooooooo

  • Izabella G.
    an hour

    Also good for coffee run

