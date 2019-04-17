back

Meet Sudan's Viral Protester

A 22-year-old woman has become a symbol for the Sudanese uprising against President Omar al-Bashir.

04/17/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 06/11/2019 8:02 PM
  • 182.8k
  • 70

Stand Up

  1. How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan

  2. This interview reveals the truth behind Mattel toys

  3. Doctors trying to vaccinate detained migrants arrested

  4. Anti-Homeless Tactics Around the United States

  5. My first day in France: Joël

  6. Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song

65 comments

  • Miles S.
    05/31/2019 04:15

    I wish her the ABSOLUTE BEST in what she is doing.

  • Tyler M.
    05/30/2019 23:05

    For all these people saying she’ll be dead soon, that’s what people were saying a year ago.

  • Jorge G.
    05/28/2019 20:30

    lo q te decia ellos me entienden

  • Amy M.
    05/22/2019 23:42

    Pretty sure she got a death sentence

  • Paizlee C.
    05/22/2019 02:13

    Wat a beautiful soul inside and out yaaas queen

  • Dave W.
    05/21/2019 05:07

    Watch her burn

  • Brian O.
    05/17/2019 13:57

    Go back to your own country. See how that works out for u

  • Ihsan O.
    05/16/2019 20:18

    Proud of her. She is from Sudan 🇸🇩 my country

  • Lew C.
    05/11/2019 02:25

    Well she will be killed for her outspoken bravery! Sad

  • Gordon S.
    05/09/2019 11:04

    I hope that she stays protected and doesn't become another martyr to basic rights any human should have! She is doing stuff that people shouldn't be scared, shunned, or retaliated against. Much love to you and fight the good fight

  • Lee C.
    05/07/2019 15:36

    I pray that she continues her protest and remain safe.

  • Dwayne E.
    05/05/2019 20:11

    God bless her 🙏

  • Gilbert G.
    05/04/2019 17:59

    Good. God gave us all freedom.

  • Phedra L.
    05/02/2019 17:32

    Omg!! Their gong to kill her?? Omg protect this woman!!

  • Emanuel J.
    05/01/2019 21:45

    Is that the same leaser that was arrested with his henchmen and taken to jail

  • Jason E.
    04/30/2019 23:34

    U get killed tryna change corruption ..

  • Jason E.
    04/30/2019 18:04

    U get killed tryna change corruption ..

  • Mei W.
    04/30/2019 17:10

    FB is WORLDWIDE

  • Charles L.
    04/30/2019 11:42

    She won't last long

  • Vanessa F.
    04/30/2019 08:25

    Please keep her safe