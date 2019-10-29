Meet the Actor Who Confronted Harvey Weinstein
"My anxiety had turned into ants crawling under my skin — I couldn't breathe." Meet Zoe Stuckless, who stood up to confront Harvey Weinstein at a New York bar and was kicked out.
Using stand-up to stand up to Weinstein
Actor Zoe Stuckless confronted Harvey Weinstein when at a networking event in New York City. But they didn’t think they’d have to. The “elephant in the room” was first addressed by comedian Kelly Bachman who was immediately met with boos. Video of the actor challenging Harvey Weinstein at a Manhattan bar has received widespread attention. The actor from Portland stood up to the disgraced Hollywood mogul at an event for young actors and comedians. Bachman shared the video of their set on Twitter and the incident blew up. It's been liked more than 90 thousand times and Kelly has been interviewed repeatedly about using stand-up to oppose Weinstein.
Zoe Stuckless said they sat in the audience with Weinstein for over an hour. they told KATU News they were expecting security or event organizers to ask him to leave. As a young actor, Stuckless said they have experienced sexual harassment working on set and in plays. They said many of their female colleagues have been sexually assaulted. During the show, two performers acknowledged Weinstein in the audience. Stuckless said they felt like the crowd was complacent. A spokesperson for Weinstein told CNN that "Harvey Weinstein was out with friends enjoying the music and trying to find some solace in his life that has been turned upside down. This scene was uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too."
After the confrontation, Stuckless was removed from the event while others left in protest. Weinstein is charged with raping a woman he knew in a hotel room in March 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another victim in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex. His trial is set to being in January 2020.
