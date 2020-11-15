back

Meet the 'Gangsta Gardener' of Los Angeles

"Growing your own food, building community, feeding people … that's gangsta." In South Central Los Angeles, the "Gangsta Gardener" is bringing more than plants to the neighborhood...

11/15/2020 5:58 PM
    Meet the 'Gangsta Gardener' of Los Angeles

3 comments

  • Ania C.
    21 minutes

    FABULOUS

  • Charity A.
    an hour

    The more you listen to anything the more boring it gets. But with the Quran the more you listen to it the more amazing it gets. SubhanAllah!

  • Jess N.
    an hour

    Great story & thats a beautiful taonga on your neck too.

