Meet the world's smallest cow

These are the world's smallest cows — and they've become a status symbol among the wealthy in India.

03/28/2021 4:59 PM
9 comments

  • Diana F.
    19 minutes

    eto pde alagaan

  • Martin L.
    2 hours

    India uses metric system btw

  • Miranda B.
    2 hours

    😍

  • Irilandes R.
    3 hours

    , olha o tamnho

  • Afrose M.
    4 hours

    After milk finish u guys will sell to America, really u guys are genius people.

  • 柴曉雯
    4 hours

    Aw, I want one

  • Carlos N.
    4 hours

    mmm

  • Rohan K.
    4 hours

    time to save some cows

  • Ld Ï.
    5 hours

    , .. he he he. 🤭.

