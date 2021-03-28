Meet the world's smallest cow
How to survive a shark attack
The dark reality behind this viral video of pandas
1 year after the bushfires, Australia is picking up the pieces
The life of Betty White
DRC: six rangers killed at protected national park
eto pde alagaan
India uses metric system btw
😍
, olha o tamnho
After milk finish u guys will sell to America, really u guys are genius people.
Aw, I want one
mmm
time to save some cows
, .. he he he. 🤭.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
9 comments
Diana F.19 minutes
eto pde alagaan
Martin L.2 hours
India uses metric system btw
Miranda B.2 hours
😍
Irilandes R.3 hours
, olha o tamnho
Afrose M.4 hours
After milk finish u guys will sell to America, really u guys are genius people.
柴曉雯4 hours
Aw, I want one
Carlos N.4 hours
mmm
Rohan K.4 hours
time to save some cows
Ld Ï.5 hours
, .. he he he. 🤭.