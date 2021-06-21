back
Meet the youngest American to go to space
At 10, she was diagnosed with bone cancer. Today, she's the youngest American to go to space.
06/21/2021 4:51 PM
3 comments
Peggy D.32 minutes
Sooooo COOL!!!!!!!
Almas K.an hour
Oh man! M scared for her
Brut2 hours
To learn more about Inspiration4, check out their page: