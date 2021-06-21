back

Meet the youngest American to go to space

At 10, she was diagnosed with bone cancer. Today, she's the youngest American to go to space.

06/21/2021 4:51 PM
3 comments

  • Peggy D.
    32 minutes

    Sooooo COOL!!!!!!!

  • Almas K.
    an hour

    Oh man! M scared for her

  • Brut
    2 hours

    To learn more about Inspiration4, check out their page: