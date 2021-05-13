back

Men call out toxic masculinity

“So what I have to do for the rest of my life is to be emotionally unavailable, bottle up my emotions until I kill myself?” These men are done with toxic masculinity. ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

05/13/2021 1:41 PM
  • New

3 comments

  • David B.
    14 minutes

    what do you think bro?

  • Sut L.
    17 minutes

    Lol but most of these guys in video seem kinda soft?

  • Maria D.
    17 minutes

    Hi good morning

