Men call out toxic masculinity
“So what I have to do for the rest of my life is to be emotionally unavailable, bottle up my emotions until I kill myself?” These men are done with toxic masculinity. ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
05/13/2021 1:41 PM
3 comments
David B.14 minutes
what do you think bro?
Sut L.17 minutes
Lol but most of these guys in video seem kinda soft?
Maria D.17 minutes
Hi good morning