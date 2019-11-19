back

Mexico: over 800 mammoth bones discovered

Meanwhile in Mexico… Remains of 14 mammoths were found in traps created by humans about 15,000 years ago.

11/19/2019 7:35 AM
12 comments

  • Steve K.
    11/27/2019 19:24

    Does that mean there was climate change concerns back then😳

  • Kenan S.
    11/20/2019 17:31

    Hunted for steak houses.

  • Heidi L.
    11/20/2019 09:55

    Amazing

  • Strong A.
    11/20/2019 04:13

    Will they sell it on black market to the highest bidder?

  • Ne R.
    11/20/2019 00:15

    Wow!amaizing!

  • Conchita L.
    11/19/2019 22:55

    History gives power.

  • Richard H.
    11/19/2019 18:58

    https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/world-latin-america-50330717

  • Jacqui C.
    11/19/2019 14:39

    Wow

  • James G.
    11/19/2019 14:30

    How the hell can we date. Such a thing

  • Jeanine S.
    11/19/2019 13:56

    Interesting

  • James T.
    11/19/2019 07:48

    Yep I'm calling bullshit.

  • James G.
    11/19/2019 07:40

    Bull shit