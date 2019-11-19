Mexico: over 800 mammoth bones discovered

Meanwhile in Mexico… \n\nRemains of 14 mammoths were found in traps created by humans about 15,000 years ago.
Steve K.11/27/2019 19:24
Does that mean there was climate change concerns back then😳
Kenan S.11/20/2019 17:31
Hunted for steak houses.
Heidi L.11/20/2019 09:55
Amazing
Strong A.11/20/2019 04:13
Will they sell it on black market to the highest bidder?
Ne R.11/20/2019 00:15
Wow!amaizing!
Conchita L.11/19/2019 22:55
History gives power.
Richard H.11/19/2019 18:58
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/world-latin-america-50330717
Jacqui C.11/19/2019 14:39
Wow
James G.11/19/2019 14:30
How the hell can we date. Such a thing
Jeanine S.11/19/2019 13:56
Interesting
James T.11/19/2019 07:48
Yep I'm calling bullshit.
James G.11/19/2019 07:40
Bull shit