Michael K. Williams, remembered
“What I mostly hope is that youth from my community will get a sense of the legacy that we come from, the greatness and all the obstacles that we’ve overcome to be alive today.” Michael K. Williams (1966 - 2021)
09/07/2021 12:28 PMupdated: 09/07/2021 12:30 PM
7 comments
Jaunita Q.09/08/2021 13:16
AMAZING MOVIE ARTIST. LOVE ALL MOVIES HE HAS STARED IN. THANK YOU!✌👏👏🤟😉
Steven M.09/08/2021 03:06
✨🤍🕊🙏🏾
Maria V.09/08/2021 00:03
I wish he was around so he can speak more of this great story’s❤️
Patrick N.09/07/2021 18:58
Comment est il mort , est de qu’il était malade
Cecil W.09/07/2021 18:39
Rest In Paradise, my brother.
Ben H.09/07/2021 15:59
This one hurts my heart 🖤😢 How do black men keep dying? https://youtu.be/6Gd0JENj20o
Brut09/07/2021 12:38
Michael K. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, September 6, 2021.