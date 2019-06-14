Mira Sorvino Reveals She is a Survivor of Date Rape
"I'm also a survivor of date rape. And I've never said that in public." Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino is speaking out for the first time about date rape in a push to pass stronger sexual assault laws.
Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino revealed she is a survivor of date rape. Sorvino is a vocal advocate with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements and was an early accuser of Harvey Weinstein. She's calling for a repeal of New York's five-year statute of limitations on rape allegations, and for stronger sexual harassment and assault laws.
“I’m also a sexual assault victim and I’m also a survivor of date rape. And I’ve never said that in public, and I do not want to go into detail. But I have never said that last part ever in public, because it is impossible sometimes to share these sorts of things, and I’m doing it here to try and help. There are all these survivors out there right now who need justice, who need to feel that they can take the time they need to sort through the trauma, to sort through their shame, because I can tell you in situations of second-degree rape, which is what mine would constitute, you feel shame. You feel like somehow it was your fault, that you should have been smarter. You should have protected yourself better. You should have not taken that drink. Who knows what was in it, but like that you somehow got yourself into this situation.”
Sorvino, who is the daughter of long-time actor Paul Sorvino, did not elaborate on the details of the alleged crime. Sorvino claimed in 2017 that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein had blacklisted her after she turned down his advances in 1995 during the press run for "Mighty Aphrodite," which she won an Oscar for. Weinstein has vehemently denied Sorvino's claims.
She has been affiliated with other empowering initiatives like Amnesty International since 2004, and in 2006, was honored with Amnesty International’s Artist of Conscience Award given to those who have displayed longstanding philanthropic and humanist efforts. Sorvino has been a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador to Combat Human Trafficking, since 2009 through 2012, and has lobbied Congress to abolish human trafficking in Darfur.
20 comments
Mary R.06/25/2019 22:08
You side with those who think it’s ok for men n boys to go into locker rooms, bathrooms n dressing rooms how do you think sexual assault victims feel about that.
Dollylouise M.06/21/2019 04:23
I'm sick of woman "speaking out" YEARS after the fact!!!!! Ruining alot of lives...DONT COME AFTER ME FOR THIS!!!!!! Other than politicians or Elites from Hollywood...I find this DISGUSTING, they come crying for, " second degree rape" WTF is that?? REPORT IT NOW!! not 15 yrs later!!!! I've told my husband, NEVER even look at a girl or women, for FEAR, they could accuse any man of assault....Its That bad!!!! He sooooo totally agrees!!! THATS PATHETIC AND SCARY AS HELL....Men, watch out for women who has it out for you!!!
TJ M.06/19/2019 13:34
You have a right to a speedy TRIAL. Not a speedy capture. End statues of limitations for all crimes.
Daniel G.06/18/2019 19:49
Death penalty for all pedophiles and life in prison for rapist no exceptions
Theo N.06/18/2019 18:40
Blah, blah, blah...it's pointless to claim 'rape' some years after the fact. The time to speak out is when it happens.
Ian B.06/17/2019 01:44
An actress playing a part lol
Rachelle S.06/16/2019 10:11
It blows my mind. People do harm to others and the victim feels shame. Always remember you did nothing wrong.
Cindy F.06/15/2019 21:15
You got it "no means no"
Noshad K.06/15/2019 14:41
Thomas E.06/15/2019 02:43
why would you wait 5 years to speak up
Thomas E.06/15/2019 02:02
some women lead men on, then when the man makes advances, they say NO.
Carolyn D.06/14/2019 22:14
Thank you.
Brut06/14/2019 16:53
Mira Sorvino hopes to change New York's statute of limitations on rape allegations. For more about her advocacy: https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2019/06/12/mira-sorvino-i-date-raped-argues-for-new-statute-of-limitations-laws/1432440001/
Noshad K.06/14/2019 13:31
Noshad K.06/14/2019 13:31
Noshad K.06/14/2019 11:10
John H.06/14/2019 10:56
If this lady got raped why did she not say anything when it happened she also seems to be like a great actress crying one minute talking very articulate the next usually when you have trauma like this and you start talking about it the tears just don't go on and off not trying to offend anybody but I'm sick of hearing woman coming out 10 20 30 years later and saying they were raped and have no proof whatsoever that they did if you felt that strongly about being raped you should have called the police immediately I'm not trying to be mean I'm just trying to understand why you did not press charges back then it's a little late now I apologize if I offended anybody
Noshad K.06/14/2019 10:46
Noshad K.06/14/2019 10:46
Daniel H.06/14/2019 10:32
Very strong women to speak out!!! Praise God amen