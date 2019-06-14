Mira Sorvino Reveals She is a Survivor of Date Rape

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino revealed she is a survivor of date rape. Sorvino is a vocal advocate with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements and was an early accuser of Harvey Weinstein. She's calling for a repeal of New York's five-year statute of limitations on rape allegations, and for stronger sexual harassment and assault laws.

“I’m also a sexual assault victim and I’m also a survivor of date rape. And I’ve never said that in public, and I do not want to go into detail. But I have never said that last part ever in public, because it is impossible sometimes to share these sorts of things, and I’m doing it here to try and help. There are all these survivors out there right now who need justice, who need to feel that they can take the time they need to sort through the trauma, to sort through their shame, because I can tell you in situations of second-degree rape, which is what mine would constitute, you feel shame. You feel like somehow it was your fault, that you should have been smarter. You should have protected yourself better. You should have not taken that drink. Who knows what was in it, but like that you somehow got yourself into this situation.”

Sorvino, who is the daughter of long-time actor Paul Sorvino, did not elaborate on the details of the alleged crime. Sorvino claimed in 2017 that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein had blacklisted her after she turned down his advances in 1995 during the press run for "Mighty Aphrodite," which she won an Oscar for. Weinstein has vehemently denied Sorvino's claims.

She has been affiliated with other empowering initiatives like Amnesty International since 2004, and in 2006, was honored with Amnesty International’s Artist of Conscience Award given to those who have displayed longstanding philanthropic and humanist efforts. Sorvino has been a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador to Combat Human Trafficking, since 2009 through 2012, and has lobbied Congress to abolish human trafficking in Darfur.

Brut.