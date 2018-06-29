back
Mount Everest : mountain climbers leave their trash behind
Mount Everest has turned into the world's highest garbage dump.
Linda R.07/02/2018 00:56
People ruin everything.
Linda R.07/02/2018 00:56
Pack it in/pack it out. Why doesn’t that apply there??
Shane W.07/01/2018 17:59
kilroy was
Maryanna M.07/01/2018 10:09
That is disturbing news. MAN'S LEGACY IS TRUSH EVERYWHERE! Call this CIVILIZATION.
Sarath C.07/01/2018 10:04
Now tasks completed successfully,top most point of this world also becoming garbage ,space becoming garbage, whole earth becoming garbage. our mind filled with infinite garbage because our greed is infinity.
Didi D.06/30/2018 21:52
We people are f***ing disgusting
Caleb L.06/30/2018 16:38
I bet all of these people are activist for wildlife and the environment. This is what happens when trash leaves the city's.
Nigel S.06/30/2018 14:49
Fucken humans ... ! 😱
Lynnette J.06/30/2018 13:57
It’s a body dump too. Several bodies have been up there for years and people use them as landmarks. Just sad.
Oskar F.06/30/2018 13:55
How can you not have any respect for that mountain... God damn adrenaline junkies😡at least clean after yourself. Don’t shit where you eat!
Ellen D.06/30/2018 12:49
What say; ?
Ralph G.06/30/2018 08:09
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 freaking , I think u have stop producing products than create grabage....that's how u stop the garbage....think use ur freaking head....or feed ur head ..with some info.
Isabelle F.06/30/2018 07:15
Människor är trash
Marco B.06/30/2018 06:41
una bella differenza essere un turista o un viaggiatore..
Sharon R.06/29/2018 22:39
Tour groups should be made to take all possible trash out with them. Climbers should be held responsible just as they should be anywhere they climb. You show no respect for your environment, you should have to pay for the clean up.
Felix06/29/2018 22:13
Waittt.. Its not tourist, its locals.. As always, they blame locals..
Gustavo P.06/29/2018 20:42
🐷
Anders H.06/29/2018 20:22
close it! dont let the climbers destroy more of such a pristine landscape!
Rebeka T.06/29/2018 19:58
😥
Jeff B.06/29/2018 19:46
Good job humans good job. Jeez what a bunch of fuckups.