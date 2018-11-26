back
Musk deer are highly sought after by poachers
This deer has fangs instead of antlers, and musk inside its abdominal glands.
11/26/2018 4:30 PM
- 468.2k
- 1.9k
- 128
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
In Lebanon, animals are also victims of the crisis
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Polar-bear spray-painted with strange graffiti in Russia
57 comments
Hazel C.12/11/2018 22:00
leave them alone!
Renee W.12/02/2018 15:18
So sad that's all we do kill destroy rape
Amitabh K.12/01/2018 07:44
whats is the name of the sound track? its dope 🔥
Erin L.12/01/2018 02:20
Wow
Andy V.11/30/2018 21:33
Simpson’s did it!!
Neale R.11/30/2018 21:27
hahaha
Brianna B.11/30/2018 20:52
gangsta deer
Nuri E.11/30/2018 19:08
Now that’s crazy!!’
Ц. М.11/30/2018 16:16
this deer in mongolia mongolian name Khuder
Ramil .11/30/2018 15:45
Pretty animal. The height is about 60 sm
Ramil .11/30/2018 15:43
Called as KABARRGA in Russia
Hussam A.11/30/2018 11:46
Yashar Burhan
Ali R.11/30/2018 10:58
Masha Allah
Yuliantitanuwidjaja11/30/2018 10:31
Beruangnya ganas ,apa aja mau dimakannya termasuk hewan lain !
Sezer A.11/30/2018 10:25
Bu nasıl olmuş?bilen varsa lütfen bilgi verin?
Taipan S.11/30/2018 06:45
Endangered
Hayley W.11/30/2018 05:47
this kinda spooky too
Brian K.11/30/2018 05:44
Daniel Moncier this is a Wild looking creature lol
Salid A.11/30/2018 05:08
Banicula
Saramelia B.11/30/2018 05:06
la forma de viaje del druida trol :u