Myanmar's leader denies genocide claims in her own country

Meanwhile, in the Hague, in the Netherlands, Aung San Suu Kyi denied the existence of a genocide against the Rohingya people in front of the International Court of Justice. The State Counsellor of Myanmar represented her country in front of this international court. Myanmar is accused of genocide by the 57 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, represented by Gambia. Throughout the mass operations of repression led by the Myanmar military, 740,000 Rohingyas fled the country in August 2017.

**Who are the Rohingya people? **

The word "Rohingya" comes from Bengali word meaning "inhabitant of Rohang," which refers to the Arakan region. It is a region that is predominantly Buddhist. It is also where most of the 1.5 million Muslim Rohingya come from. Since the 1960s, this community has been persecuted. They are considered foreigners from Bangladesh, the neighboring country, and do not have citizenship in Myanmar. They live in the margins of society: they have no rights; they have no access to schools or hospitals and cannot work. The countries accusing Burma of genocide are calling for "provisional measures" to protect the Rohingya people as well as an investigation into the massacres that could constitute a crime against humanity.

Violent repression

The International Court of Justice has established that genocide had been committed only once: the massacre of 8,000 Muslim men in Bosnia in 1995. During the month of August 2017, the Myanmar military carried out a violent repression after the attack multiple police posts by Rohingya rebels. At least 10,000 people were killed, and 37,000 houses destroyed. The vast majority of the Rohingya people left Myanmar to take refuge in Bangladesh, where they still live in refugee camps today.

