New York 'stooper' furnishes apartments with thrown out things

For New Yorkers, one person's trash is another person's treasure. This is stooping — where thrown out furniture finds a new home instead of ending up in a landfill.

10/18/2020 12:29 PM

13 comments

  • Heather J.
    2 days

    Angel 👼

  • Beth K.
    2 days

    Love this idea. Great video.

  • Kevin B.
    2 days

    Mexicans been doing that a long time lol. "Stooping???" Who came up with that name

  • Gangadhar S.
    3 days

    Service to needy and taking care of environment, highly appreciabe, keep it up.

  • Liz K.
    3 days

    With the pandemic hitting so many people have been moving out of my neighborhood in California and I have scored some AMAZING stuff. This is a great idea!

  • Paul R.
    3 days

    Dang..that's great idea..!

  • Brent P.
    3 days

    Fort McMurray every garbage day.

  • Shan S.
    3 days

    Someone’s garage is definitely someone’s treasure

  • Uchenna A.
    3 days

    Shelby A Stoober App will make it easier to pick up and deliver. Impressive job you doing

  • Jezse A.
    3 days

    Se re sells it not donate or deliver

  • Giorgi A.
    3 days

    Wear a surgical face mask!

  • Wendy L.
    3 days

  • Brut
    3 days

    Learn more about Stoober here: https://www.instagram.com/stoobernyc/

