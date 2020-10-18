back
New York 'stooper' furnishes apartments with thrown out things
For New Yorkers, one person's trash is another person's treasure. This is stooping — where thrown out furniture finds a new home instead of ending up in a landfill.
10/18/2020 12:29 PM
13 comments
Heather J.2 days
Angel 👼
Beth K.2 days
Love this idea. Great video.
Kevin B.2 days
Mexicans been doing that a long time lol. "Stooping???" Who came up with that name
Gangadhar S.3 days
Service to needy and taking care of environment, highly appreciabe, keep it up.
Liz K.3 days
With the pandemic hitting so many people have been moving out of my neighborhood in California and I have scored some AMAZING stuff. This is a great idea!
Paul R.3 days
Dang..that's great idea..!
Brent P.3 days
Fort McMurray every garbage day.
Shan S.3 days
Someone’s garage is definitely someone’s treasure
Uchenna A.3 days
Shelby A Stoober App will make it easier to pick up and deliver. Impressive job you doing
Jezse A.3 days
Se re sells it not donate or deliver
Giorgi A.3 days
Wear a surgical face mask!
Wendy L.3 days
My life has been completely transformed by the work mama shamina guided me through, and I highly recommend her services to anyone who is looking to find a deep and meaningful relationship. I initially sought out mama's services because I was exhausted from my attempts at dating and needed help changing a recurring pattern of unfulfilling, short-term relationships when what I really wanted was to find a life partner to start a family. Thanks to mama shamina, I found that what had once felt like a chore actually became kind of fun, and the quality of the men I was meeting online increased dramatically. I am thrilled to say that I am now in a loving, long-term relationship with an incredible parnter and we are both so grateful for mama shamina(+27673785858) help in bringing us together
Brut3 days
Learn more about Stoober here: https://www.instagram.com/stoobernyc/