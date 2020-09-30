back
New Zealand PM says she's smoked marijuana
"Jacinda Ardern have you ever used cannabis? – Yes." Meanwhile, in New Zealand, the debate between the two women running for prime minister took an unexpected turn...
09/30/2020 7:59 PM
25 comments
Jean W.an hour
Who wants Ardern to be replaced by that shrew really?
Jean W.an hour
That's my girl...
Billy B.4 hours
slaves guna slave
Jerry B.6 hours
She's got my vote!!!
Nevin S.6 hours
No wonder their citizens leave to Australia. NZ is a basket case
Hans P.7 hours
BORING AF
Hans P.7 hours
WTF was the point of this? I'm still WAITING FOR THE PUNCHLINE
Dhanapal S.7 hours
Donald Trump is like kingpin topic in all Western star alliance.. It is more like Pompei will be the man running the show... Big powerful kings will eat all smaller pies aa easliy as that... Regulated legal cananbis will help ease the system but once again it is a very contentious issues...
Dhanapal S.7 hours
It time..they make this legal... To curb substance abuse. And tobacco addiction But again this is contentious issue. Addiction is addiction. Substituting with lesser evil Is always a better viable options. Many homeless become even become worst by Alcohol and synthetic crap... And synthetic crap has rotted neurotic patterns in brains forever.. Which eveb leads to even more dire state of helplessness
Gustavo A.7 hours
this woman is smart. amazingly, it's a rare thing among leaders.
Lance L.7 hours
Wouldn't vote for that "Karen" that's for sure.
Bru J.7 hours
Oh how mature the Kiwi's are.....!!!
Vojín D.7 hours
So what 😒 its almost like coffee nowdays 🤓
Ron H.8 hours
Fake news everywhere .once he didnt get his answer it was quick to the next question
زكريا ا.8 hours
Alana E.8 hours
Jacinda Arden is still a shinning star!
Jim P.8 hours
Adern Rocks
Michelle L.8 hours
Looks like Judith lost
Johan E.8 hours
Yes. And?!
Jose M.8 hours
Weed!!!! So what there's people out there drinking alcohol every day for the last twenty years or so! Yeah that's ok right!! By the way, this is not a debate, this is a competition to get votes !