New Zealand PM says she's smoked marijuana

"Jacinda Ardern have you ever used cannabis? – Yes." Meanwhile, in New Zealand, the debate between the two women running for prime minister took an unexpected turn...

09/30/2020 7:59 PM
25 comments

  • Jean W.
    an hour

    Who wants Ardern to be replaced by that shrew really?

  • Jean W.
    an hour

    That's my girl...

  • Billy B.
    4 hours

    slaves guna slave

  • Jerry B.
    6 hours

    She's got my vote!!!

  • Nevin S.
    6 hours

    No wonder their citizens leave to Australia. NZ is a basket case

  • Hans P.
    7 hours

    BORING AF

  • Hans P.
    7 hours

    WTF was the point of this? I'm still WAITING FOR THE PUNCHLINE

  • Dhanapal S.
    7 hours

    Donald Trump is like kingpin topic in all Western star alliance.. It is more like Pompei will be the man running the show... Big powerful kings will eat all smaller pies aa easliy as that... Regulated legal cananbis will help ease the system but once again it is a very contentious issues...

  • Dhanapal S.
    7 hours

    It time..they make this legal... To curb substance abuse. And tobacco addiction But again this is contentious issue. Addiction is addiction. Substituting with lesser evil Is always a better viable options. Many homeless become even become worst by Alcohol and synthetic crap... And synthetic crap has rotted neurotic patterns in brains forever.. Which eveb leads to even more dire state of helplessness

  • Gustavo A.
    7 hours

    this woman is smart. amazingly, it's a rare thing among leaders.

  • Lance L.
    7 hours

    Wouldn't vote for that "Karen" that's for sure.

  • Bru J.
    7 hours

    Oh how mature the Kiwi's are.....!!!

  • Vojín D.
    7 hours

    So what 😒 its almost like coffee nowdays 🤓

  • Ron H.
    8 hours

    Fake news everywhere .once he didnt get his answer it was quick to the next question

  • زكريا ا.
    8 hours

    https://teespring.com/marijuana-keep-calm-shirt?cid=103662&page=1&pid=823&sid=front&tsmac=store&tsmic=hatmonlan

  • Alana E.
    8 hours

    Jacinda Arden is still a shinning star!

  • Jim P.
    8 hours

    Adern Rocks

  • Michelle L.
    8 hours

    Looks like Judith lost

  • Johan E.
    8 hours

    Yes. And?!

  • Jose M.
    8 hours

    Weed!!!! So what there's people out there drinking alcohol every day for the last twenty years or so! Yeah that's ok right!! By the way, this is not a debate, this is a competition to get votes !

