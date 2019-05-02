NFL Players Give Aid at the Border
NFL players Josh Norman and Demario Davis brought food, blankets, backpacks and supplies to a group of asylum seekers. This is what they wish Americans understood about life at the U.S.-Mexico border.
These NFL players spent time with immigrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins and Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints have been taking volunteer trips together for over a year. They volunteered to help during the Flint water crisis. This is now the second time they’ve volunteered with migrants.
Demario Davis says, “People make it seem like it's people with AK-47s and it's the wild, wild west going on there. We’re in the thick of it. We’re standing right in the middle of it, bro. On the other side right now. When we walked across that's when it really hits you like how different it is, the reality versus the narrative. Like you got babies, like little babies, you know, two years old, up to six, seven, eight-year old’s, like multiple kids sleeping on the ground for months right outside our border. Like not 100 yards away from the border, not a mile away from the border, like right next to the border.”
Josh Norman adds as they gear up to take a group photo, “They're so happy and excited they got blankets. Just blankets from the store that me and you can get without even thinking about it, with the drop of a hat. But they were happy they got that, like, that’s the type of stuff that just is not being seen or being told. This is going on in America. I cannot, like, express how deeply I am disgusted by this. But what I’m going to do is I'm going to help them find a new place and I’m going to spend my money to do that because guess what? I feel as if, if I can’t do something about it then I'm a failure to myself. And if everybody was to take the role and initiative it wouldn't be the case.”
The duo bought up all the blankets at a nearby store to distribute, along with toys, backpacks and food, and saw the inside of a shelter housing migrants who were recently deported. They also visited the National Butterfly Center, which the proposed border wall would cut through. They launched the Norman and Davis Fund to continue supporting Migrants, the people of Flint and other causes down the road.
Josh Norman concludes, “We can do better. We know how to do better but we choose not to do better… We can be set free from all this by doing the right thing. So, I implore people, just to try to find a way to make these wrongs, make them right.”
Brut.
100 comments
Latonya H.06/07/2019 02:07
Bless bless bless God God all.way
Darryl J.06/01/2019 00:57
I see Josh Norman in a new light... Great Job brother
Bill H.05/30/2019 09:50
Love it Thank you so much
Patrick S.05/28/2019 04:09
What about downtown Los Angeles Skid Row
Adam B.05/27/2019 22:20
Were they with “immigrants” or “illegal immigrants”??
Wayne W.05/27/2019 17:33
If that the way they want to spend their time let them probably getting payed for it
Damien M.05/27/2019 04:12
I'm so glad to see The Compassion on the faces of these gentlemen now realizing that just because these people are brown-skinned, they deserve dignity and they deserve respect, if this is a free country then why are we so concerned with who wants to inhabit it, let me tell you something Caucasian people please do not think that you deserve any more rights than you're Hispanic counterparts, because truth be told the atrocities that you have committed against all people of color prove that not only, your sense of self entitlement is egregious, but you really have no idea what liberty and justice for all stands for oh, that does not include only white people!!!!!!
James W.05/24/2019 14:40
GOD BLESS these guys for caring and others that are doing the same thing everyday, the LORD bless all of you that are making a difference in someone’s life !
Rudi N.05/23/2019 00:08
🥰
Rudy B.05/22/2019 23:40
No Texas team came out
Theron W.05/22/2019 10:17
Bless these guys...how selfless of them! Amazing job guys!
Jeff I.05/22/2019 03:36
Human beings emerge in trumpland.
Brenda H.05/22/2019 00:46
Thank you gentlemen. ❤️
Ellen S.05/20/2019 13:22
True kings
Anthony D.05/19/2019 23:56
Awesome!!
Natalie M.05/19/2019 13:28
Amazing work....
Gary G.05/19/2019 11:45
Take them into your home's and pay for them. Don't see to many people that complain about this doing that. Wonder why?
Clarence T.05/18/2019 12:36
Thats going on in black neighborhood why they not helping their own first. H. O. U. S. E. S. L. A. V. E.
Paul W.05/17/2019 18:49
Help your people first dats all I'm saying!!
Randy S.05/16/2019 22:09
Like the Bible says is it exactly what they are doing