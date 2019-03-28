back
NGO One Voice is fighting to save hippopotamus Jumbo
For 30 years, Jumbo has been living in a circus. He is left all alone in a truck and supposedly goes out only 30 minutes a day. NGO One Voice followed the circus all around France and is fighting to save him.
03/28/2019 6:24 PMupdated: 04/01/2019 4:57 PM
95 comments
Elmer M.04/30/2019 03:47
Mga pakitang tao buti pa ang hayop pinag tutuunan nyo ng pansin may nag aalaga naman at maganda ang buhay nya samantalang ang daming mga tao na walang makain walang matirhan wala naman kayong ginagawa ano ba ang mas mahalaga sa inyo buhay ng hayop o buhay ng tao?
علي أ.04/29/2019 19:44
شوفه شلونه
İlker B.04/29/2019 19:05
Freedoom to animals 😠😠😠
Nsumba M.04/29/2019 16:24
I have never seen any one saving the antlopese being abused by lions
ابو ع.04/28/2019 12:10
عرض٠فقط
Jezreil X.04/27/2019 18:55
I mean the owner doesn’t care about the animal, he cares about the money
Harries C.04/26/2019 12:03
What if in parallel world the owner do the work of that hippo,
Kausiano N.04/24/2019 09:35
another damn animal right movement!!if you're so concerned about doing good than do good to starving people in Africa you assfucks!!!
Taysir A.04/24/2019 08:57
Rula Tammam
Charlene C.04/24/2019 06:39
If he was there for 30 years I don't think that poor creature would last very long in the wild. I hope everything works out for the best
Mikael P.04/20/2019 16:35
XD entendistes el dialecto?
Maria E.04/19/2019 03:39
X un amor no pero si con un amor
Mac A.04/16/2019 17:33
It's better if all circuses all over the world are not allowed to use animals anymore.
Zakaria A.04/16/2019 00:36
عايز تعرف مين بيدخل علي صفحتك وبيراقبك 😳! اكتب في جوجل downup2soft واختار اول موقع انا دخلت علي الموقع انا عرفت مين بيدخل صفحتي بالوقت والتاريخ من موقع downup2soft ابحث عنه في جوجل موقع موثوق من جوجل
Saajan S.04/15/2019 17:20
It's high time people realise that animals belong in the wild..not in cages/enclosures for your worthless entertainment..😡😡
လျပည့္ ေ.04/15/2019 08:48
good
Alvaro R.04/15/2019 01:39
Espero se acabe este abuso de circos y zoológicos..nuestros,animales no están en la tierra para eso deben estar libres y si deben haber reservaciones. Para ANIMALES.
Iyunk Y.04/14/2019 07:46
Stop going to circuses that used animal for their performance...
Sammy P.04/14/2019 04:56
May God bless the Beautiful Souls....!
Birdly M.04/13/2019 17:00
human is so cruel..