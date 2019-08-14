back
Niger's huge biodiversity reserve is under threat
This is one of Africa's largest nature reserves and one of the last bastions of Saharan wildlife, but it may lose almost half of its area to oil development...
08/14/2019 6:22 AMupdated: 08/16/2019 2:53 PM
17 comments
Faith H.08/16/2019 05:16
What are you thinking?
Victor A.08/15/2019 13:20
The extreme greed of red chinaa will bring more destruction in our planet.
Zainab A.08/15/2019 07:50
Very much disappointing 😔
Sakina K.08/15/2019 02:03
What will it take for humans to realize that we as a species have totally destroyed this home of ours and we are still constantly doing it. There is no heaven or hell as we have created hell right here with our destructive ways
Pat W.08/14/2019 16:59
Stupid humans!
Luke P.08/14/2019 16:54
all to do with money again
Arianna S.08/14/2019 15:33
This is a crime. Stop it
Alaa A.08/14/2019 15:27
We are killing everything. For the sake of the money
Cathy R.08/14/2019 11:05
Another atrocity. Saddening
Sara L.08/14/2019 08:31
Greedy bloody humans
Nathan S.08/14/2019 08:18
I've worked in the oil and gas industry for 14 years and can assure you that wildlife pays no mind to traffic. In fact I've seen more game on oil leases than any public land or otherwise. They're protected there because there is no hunting or fishing on lease land. You're doing a disservice to the public with garbage posts like this. Misinformation is the number one reason this country is filled with division. Without oil and gas your daily life would revert back to the 18th century. It would not be fun...
David T.08/14/2019 07:57
Fuck you China. You red bastards. For the love of oil, go to hell.
Kristina K.08/14/2019 07:44
Stop these greedy oilmakers!!!!nobody wants them or needs them!these r desperate attempts to hold om to their crap coz none of the civilized world is supporting them anymore!!
Carol H.08/14/2019 07:23
So wrong ,in so many ways !
Falguni P.08/14/2019 07:19
Very sad
John P.08/14/2019 06:48
NO!!!
Brut nature08/13/2019 19:26
For more details: https://news.mongabay.com/2019/08/africas-largest-reserve-may-lose-half-its-area-to-oil-development/