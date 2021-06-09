back
North Korean defector's heartbreaking journey to freedom
"We saw dead bodies lying in the streets. Neighbors, kids, people I knew. But no one called it 'starvation.'" She escaped the North Korean famine, but she was caught and sent back. This is Jihyun Park's heartbreaking story.
06/09/2021
