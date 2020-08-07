back
NRDC: The Trump administration is rolling back environmental protections
"There is no safe level of air pollution." Protections against the deadliest air pollution are becoming more and more limited... The Natural Resources Defense Council is fighting to keep our air as clean as possible.
07/08/2020 9:58 PM
- New
13 comments
Taku S.2 hours
Superstar
Yvonne S.4 hours
So beautiful, so negative, faster, better, bigger, great, Blablabla
Robert D.5 hours
Trump 2020
ذوالفقار غ.8 hours
الجماعه مخططين لنشر الوباء حتى يحصلون ع هوه نضيف
Tank G.8 hours
He won’t rest until he ruins our world and kills us all.
Virgilio C.9 hours
This guy is a freaking disgusting dirty lying Nazi. But worse yet is the morons who enable him and support him. They are the same as the supporters of the Nazi party.
Frank M.10 hours
Just another lie....
Kristiann L.10 hours
CLEAN air😤
Dean G.10 hours
Trump is the engineer as the trump train drives straight into hell.
Craig N.10 hours
Trump is right, democrats overtax, and over regulate our country. Also I believe Trump is a very caring human being, so, screw you...
Justin L.11 hours
Dump trump 2020
Joe C.11 hours
He's a proven mendacious charlatan and an absolute failure as president but more importantly the man is a total failure as a human being.... end of story
Casanova W.12 hours
Guys a raging lunatic.